A look at the headlines right now:

Sridevi’s body will be cremated in Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Wednesday, says family: They will organise a condolence meeting at 9.30 am in Andheri. UN finds evidence that North Korea is helping Syria build ‘chemical weapons’, say reports: The development follows reports of suspected use of chlorine gas by the Bashar al-Assad-led Syrian government. Exit polls predict massive gains for BJP in Tripura, close competition in Nagaland: In Meghalaya, the ruling Congress is predicted to win 13 to 19 seats. After PNB scam, Centre asks state-run banks to identify operational risks in 15 days: The Finance Ministry directed the banks’ managing directors to detect frauds and refer the cases to the CBI. Centre denies Islamic State’s existence in India after group claims attack in Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs said there was no physical infrastructure or manpower of the militant group in the Valley. Facebook removes Myanmar monk’s page for ‘inflammatory posts’ about Muslims: Burmese anti-Muslim movement leader Ashin Wirathu was once dubbed as the ‘Buddhist Bin Laden’. AIIMS Delhi security personnel file complaint against man posing as a faculty member: The man was caught telling junior resident doctors that he was from the orthopaedic department, and asking them to admit a patient. Meghalaya BJP files complaint against radio channel for airing ‘communal messages’: Radio Mirchi broadcast an advertisement that asked people not to vote for ‘[the] anti-Christian party’, the BJP said in a letter to the Election Commission. China asks international community to view Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively: Beijing this week voted in favour of a motion putting Islamabad on a watchlist to monitor its efforts to combat money laundering and terror financing. Delhi court rejects bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal accused of assaulting chief secretary: The Deoli MLA had sought relief on the ground that he was young and recently married.