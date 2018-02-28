The big news: Sridevi’s body will be cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Reports said North Korea is helping Syria build chemical weapons, and exit polls predicted big gains for BJP in Tripura.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sridevi’s body will be cremated in Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Wednesday, says family: They will organise a condolence meeting at 9.30 am in Andheri.
- UN finds evidence that North Korea is helping Syria build ‘chemical weapons’, say reports: The development follows reports of suspected use of chlorine gas by the Bashar al-Assad-led Syrian government.
- Exit polls predict massive gains for BJP in Tripura, close competition in Nagaland: In Meghalaya, the ruling Congress is predicted to win 13 to 19 seats.
- After PNB scam, Centre asks state-run banks to identify operational risks in 15 days: The Finance Ministry directed the banks’ managing directors to detect frauds and refer the cases to the CBI.
- Centre denies Islamic State’s existence in India after group claims attack in Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs said there was no physical infrastructure or manpower of the militant group in the Valley.
- Facebook removes Myanmar monk’s page for ‘inflammatory posts’ about Muslims: Burmese anti-Muslim movement leader Ashin Wirathu was once dubbed as the ‘Buddhist Bin Laden’.
- AIIMS Delhi security personnel file complaint against man posing as a faculty member: The man was caught telling junior resident doctors that he was from the orthopaedic department, and asking them to admit a patient.
- Meghalaya BJP files complaint against radio channel for airing ‘communal messages’: Radio Mirchi broadcast an advertisement that asked people not to vote for ‘[the] anti-Christian party’, the BJP said in a letter to the Election Commission.
- China asks international community to view Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively: Beijing this week voted in favour of a motion putting Islamabad on a watchlist to monitor its efforts to combat money laundering and terror financing.
- Delhi court rejects bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal accused of assaulting chief secretary: The Deoli MLA had sought relief on the ground that he was young and recently married.