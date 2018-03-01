The big news: CBI gets one-day custody of Karti Chidambaram for questioning, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The IMD issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan coast in Maharashtra, and Pakistan confirmed it will be added to a terror financing watchlist.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indrani Mukerjea claimed P Chidambaram asked her to help his son Karti, says CBI: A Delhi court gave the agency one-day custody of Karti Chidambaram to interrogate him.
- IMD issues heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts: The temperature is likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.
- Pakistan confirms it will be added to global watchdog’s terror financing watchlist in June: Islamabad has already taken steps to address the problems that the Financial Action Task Force has highlighted, a Foreign Office spokesperson claimed.
- Delhi University tells High Court it cannot disclose details of Narendra Modi’s degree: The varsity cited a clause of Right to Information Act that grants exemptions to disclosure of information because of ‘fiduciary relationship’.
- India’s GDP growth rises from 6.3% to 7.2% in the third quarter of 2017: The government also revised its growth forecast for the 2017-’18 financial year to 6.6% from 6.5%.
- Home Ministry orders Immigration Bureau to not allow wilful defaulters to flee India, says report: Jeweller Nirav Modi, who left the country days after he was accused in the PNB scam, said he cannot return to India as he has foreign businesses to run.
- Aircel files for bankruptcy, blames it on disruptive entry of a ‘new player’: The telecom operator said it has been facing ‘troubled times’ in the ‘highly financially-stressed’ industry.
- Defence Ministry clears purchase of light machine guns, carbines worth Rs 9,435 crore: The Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of High Capacity Radio Relay for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.
- Cabinet approves bill to tackle human trafficking, improve rehabilitation of victims: The bill provides for a rehabilitation fund and for the victims and designated courts in every district for quick, time-bound trial.
- Kamal Haasan urges Centre to honour Supreme Court directive to set up Cauvery board: His party Makkal Needhi Maiam issued a statement after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari refused to commit to a time frame to establish the management board.