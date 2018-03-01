A look at the headlines right now:

Indrani Mukerjea claimed P Chidambaram asked her to help his son Karti, says CBI: A Delhi court gave the agency one-day custody of Karti Chidambaram to interrogate him. IMD issues heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts: The temperature is likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

Pakistan confirms it will be added to global watchdog’s terror financing watchlist in June: Islamabad has already taken steps to address the problems that the Financial Action Task Force has highlighted, a Foreign Office spokesperson claimed. Delhi University tells High Court it cannot disclose details of Narendra Modi’s degree: The varsity cited a clause of Right to Information Act that grants exemptions to disclosure of information because of ‘fiduciary relationship’. India’s GDP growth rises from 6.3% to 7.2% in the third quarter of 2017: The government also revised its growth forecast for the 2017-’18 financial year to 6.6% from 6.5%.

Home Ministry orders Immigration Bureau to not allow wilful defaulters to flee India, says report: Jeweller Nirav Modi, who left the country days after he was accused in the PNB scam, said he cannot return to India as he has foreign businesses to run. Aircel files for bankruptcy, blames it on disruptive entry of a ‘new player’: The telecom operator said it has been facing ‘troubled times’ in the ‘highly financially-stressed’ industry. Defence Ministry clears purchase of light machine guns, carbines worth Rs 9,435 crore: The Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of High Capacity Radio Relay for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. Cabinet approves bill to tackle human trafficking, improve rehabilitation of victims: The bill provides for a rehabilitation fund and for the victims and designated courts in every district for quick, time-bound trial. Kamal Haasan urges Centre to honour Supreme Court directive to set up Cauvery board: His party Makkal Needhi Maiam issued a statement after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari refused to commit to a time frame to establish the management board.