A look at the headlines right now:

12 suspected Maoists, a police constable killed in encounter in Chhatisgarh’s Dantewada: Police constable Sushil Kumar was part of the lead team and was hit during the gunfight in the Pukari Kanker forest. Centre denies change in Dalai Lama stance after report says officials asked to skip Tibetan events: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale reportedly wrote to the Cabinet secretary, asking state functionaries to avoid events the Tibetan government planned. CBI and Enforcement Directorate may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram, says report: Investigators suspect that a firm he allegedly controlled received payments from a number of companies soon after they applied for foreign investment clearance. US State Department says it cannot confirm whether Nirav Modi is in the country: Meanwhile, the CBI arrested another internal auditor of the Punjab National Bank and claimed to have recovered documents from a chawl in Mumbai. Adani group gets ‘in principle’ nod to use 1,552 hectares of forest land for Mundra SEZ: The Forest Advisory Committee allowed the firm to divert the land saying most of the area was under ‘non-forestry use’, but it laid down certain conditions. At least 55 die as ‘Beast from the East’ blizzards lash Europe: Dozens of flights have been cancelled, drivers have been stranded on major highways, and schools are shut. Karnataka may build a ‘Bangalore Square’ in the city, ban vehicles on Church Street on weekends: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a revamped Church Street on Thursday. Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits, to start a new venture: The restaurant discovery firm also shuffled its top management on Thursday. Prasar Bharati funds withheld after it defies I&B ministry, says report: The money has been blocked after the public broadcaster refused to pay Rs 2.92 crore as fees to a private company that arranged for live coverage of ceremonies. Four-year-old child dies as lack of ambulance forces parents to take her to hospital on bike: To make matters worse, her parents could not procure a hearse to carry their daughter’s body back and had to use the motorcycle again.