The big news: 12 suspected Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India said its stance on the Dalai Lama had not changed, and the CBI and Enforcement Directorate may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 12 suspected Maoists, a police constable killed in encounter in Chhatisgarh’s Dantewada: Police constable Sushil Kumar was part of the lead team and was hit during the gunfight in the Pukari Kanker forest.
- Centre denies change in Dalai Lama stance after report says officials asked to skip Tibetan events: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale reportedly wrote to the Cabinet secretary, asking state functionaries to avoid events the Tibetan government planned.
- CBI and Enforcement Directorate may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram, says report: Investigators suspect that a firm he allegedly controlled received payments from a number of companies soon after they applied for foreign investment clearance.
- US State Department says it cannot confirm whether Nirav Modi is in the country: Meanwhile, the CBI arrested another internal auditor of the Punjab National Bank and claimed to have recovered documents from a chawl in Mumbai.
- Adani group gets ‘in principle’ nod to use 1,552 hectares of forest land for Mundra SEZ: The Forest Advisory Committee allowed the firm to divert the land saying most of the area was under ‘non-forestry use’, but it laid down certain conditions.
- At least 55 die as ‘Beast from the East’ blizzards lash Europe: Dozens of flights have been cancelled, drivers have been stranded on major highways, and schools are shut.
- Karnataka may build a ‘Bangalore Square’ in the city, ban vehicles on Church Street on weekends: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a revamped Church Street on Thursday.
- Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits, to start a new venture: The restaurant discovery firm also shuffled its top management on Thursday.
- Prasar Bharati funds withheld after it defies I&B ministry, says report: The money has been blocked after the public broadcaster refused to pay Rs 2.92 crore as fees to a private company that arranged for live coverage of ceremonies.
- Four-year-old child dies as lack of ambulance forces parents to take her to hospital on bike: To make matters worse, her parents could not procure a hearse to carry their daughter’s body back and had to use the motorcycle again.