The big news: Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya chief minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Suspected BJP workers vandalised a Lenin statue in Tripura, and Dalai Lama’s events in New Delhi were rescheduled.
A look at the headlines right now:
- National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM: He is backed by the BJP and regional parties.
- Alleged BJP workers vandalise Lenin statue in Tripura: The CPI(M) called the act ‘communism phobia’, while the saffron party said the incident showed there was an ‘overflow of anger’.
- Tibetan administration calls off one Dalai Lama event in Delhi, shifts another to Dharamsala: This comes days after the Indian government had reportedly asked its senior leaders to avoid attending the programmes in order to maintain ties with China.
- Budget Session of Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over Punjab National Bank scam: The legislators of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration outside Parliament demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh.
- Enforcement Directorate to question Peter Mukerjea in INX Media case on Tuesday: The agency has also summoned at least four Foreign Investment Promotion Board officials in connection with its investigation
- Company law tribunal bars Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi from selling assets: The bench passed an order on a petition filed by the Corporate Affairs Ministry under various sections of the Companies Act, 2013.
- SC says it will order independent investigation in Judge Loya case even if there’s ‘slightest suspicion’: The court will continue the hearing on Thursday.
- China is building helipads, sentry posts and trenches in Doklam, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: But Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that both Indian and Chinese troops had redeployed themselves away from the site of the 2017 face-off.
- Veteran Bollywood actor Shammi dies at 89: She was well-known for her comic roles in television series like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’.
- Google celebrates author Gabriel García Márquez’s 91st birth anniversary with a colourful doodle: He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982, and is considered one of the most significant writers of the 20th century.