A look at the headlines right now:

National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM: He is backed by the BJP and regional parties. Alleged BJP workers vandalise Lenin statue in Tripura: The CPI(M) called the act ‘communism phobia’, while the saffron party said the incident showed there was an ‘overflow of anger’. Tibetan administration calls off one Dalai Lama event in Delhi, shifts another to Dharamsala: This comes days after the Indian government had reportedly asked its senior leaders to avoid attending the programmes in order to maintain ties with China. Budget Session of Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over Punjab National Bank scam: The legislators of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration outside Parliament demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh. Enforcement Directorate to question Peter Mukerjea in INX Media case on Tuesday: The agency has also summoned at least four Foreign Investment Promotion Board officials in connection with its investigation Company law tribunal bars Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi from selling assets: The bench passed an order on a petition filed by the Corporate Affairs Ministry under various sections of the Companies Act, 2013. SC says it will order independent investigation in Judge Loya case even if there’s ‘slightest suspicion’: The court will continue the hearing on Thursday. China is building helipads, sentry posts and trenches in Doklam, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: But Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that both Indian and Chinese troops had redeployed themselves away from the site of the 2017 face-off. Veteran Bollywood actor Shammi dies at 89: She was well-known for her comic roles in television series like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’. Google celebrates author Gabriel García Márquez’s 91st birth anniversary with a colourful doodle: He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982, and is considered one of the most significant writers of the 20th century.