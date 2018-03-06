A look at the headlines right now:

CBI court extends Karti Chidambaram’s custody by three days in INX Media case: The Supreme Court had earlier refused to grant him protection from being arrested by the ED. Sri Lanka declares state of emergency for 10 days after communal clashes in Kandy: The government made the decision to ‘prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country’. CPI(M) claims hundreds of its workers hurt in political violence in Tripura, urges PM Modi to step in: Two districts had on Monday night issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. North, South Korea to hold a summit in April, Kim Jong-un says he wants to pursue reunification: A senior Seoul official said Pyongyang was ready to give up its nuclear programme if military threats to the country were removed. Neiphiu Rio to be next chief minister of Nagaland, TR Zeliang steps down: National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as Meghalaya CM while the BJP announced that Biplab Kumar Deb will be the next chief minister of Tripura. 32 killed after Russia military plane crashes during landing at Khmeimim air base in Syria: The victims include 26 passengers and six crew members, the statement said. Tibetan administration calls off one Dalai Lama event in Delhi, shifts another to Dharamsala: This comes days after the Indian government had reportedly asked its senior leaders to avoid attending the programmes in order to maintain ties with China. Nirav Modi’s firm moves Delhi High Court against seizure of properties by Enforcement Directorate: Meanwhile, ICICI’s Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma were summoned in connection with PNB scam investigation. Rahul Gandhi promises special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in 2019: The Congress president joined a protest organised by the TDP and the YSR Congress at Jantar Mantar and said the Centre should pay the state its dues at once. There was an attempt to take Hadiya to Yemen, claims her father: She was already in a vulnerable state when her classmates Faseena and Jaseena ‘laid the trap’, Ashokan told the Supreme Court.