The big news: Karti Chidambaram sent to three more days of CBI custody, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency, and the CPI(M) asked Modi to step in after political violence broke out in Tripura.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI court extends Karti Chidambaram’s custody by three days in INX Media case: The Supreme Court had earlier refused to grant him protection from being arrested by the ED.
- Sri Lanka declares state of emergency for 10 days after communal clashes in Kandy: The government made the decision to ‘prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country’.
- CPI(M) claims hundreds of its workers hurt in political violence in Tripura, urges PM Modi to step in: Two districts had on Monday night issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
- North, South Korea to hold a summit in April, Kim Jong-un says he wants to pursue reunification: A senior Seoul official said Pyongyang was ready to give up its nuclear programme if military threats to the country were removed.
- Neiphiu Rio to be next chief minister of Nagaland, TR Zeliang steps down: National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as Meghalaya CM while the BJP announced that Biplab Kumar Deb will be the next chief minister of Tripura.
- 32 killed after Russia military plane crashes during landing at Khmeimim air base in Syria: The victims include 26 passengers and six crew members, the statement said.
- Tibetan administration calls off one Dalai Lama event in Delhi, shifts another to Dharamsala: This comes days after the Indian government had reportedly asked its senior leaders to avoid attending the programmes in order to maintain ties with China.
- Nirav Modi’s firm moves Delhi High Court against seizure of properties by Enforcement Directorate: Meanwhile, ICICI’s Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma were summoned in connection with PNB scam investigation.
- Rahul Gandhi promises special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in 2019: The Congress president joined a protest organised by the TDP and the YSR Congress at Jantar Mantar and said the Centre should pay the state its dues at once.
- There was an attempt to take Hadiya to Yemen, claims her father: She was already in a vulnerable state when her classmates Faseena and Jaseena ‘laid the trap’, Ashokan told the Supreme Court.