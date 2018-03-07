A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu BJP expels party worker arrested for damaging Periyar’s bust: Modi, Rajnath Singh asked states to deal with such cases sternly even as six people were detained for defacing Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s bust in Kolkata. Delhi High Court asks ED to reply to Nirav Modi’s plea, says case details are sketchy: The bench said the billionaire’s advocate Vijay Aggarwal was himself not sure about the facts of the matter. Kansas man pleads guilty to shooting and killing Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Adam Purinton had fatally shot him at a bar in Kansas in February 2017, while yelling ‘get out of my country’. Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm as protests continue: After two days of continuous disruptions, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for a meeting of all party leaders at 1 pm on Wednesday. Telugu Desam Party legislators vote in favour of ending alliance with BJP: Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary, the two ministers from the party in Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, are likely to step down on Saturday, reports said. Dawood Ibrahim wants to return to India on certain conditions, lawyer tells court: Shyam Keswani said the gangster wants to be kept in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail and is ready to face all the charges against him. Container ship with 13 Indians on board catches fire near Lakshadweep Islands: Four of the ship’s 27 crew members are still missing. Shutdown in four South Kashmir districts after alleged encounter killings in Shopian: Around 20 people were injured after government forces lobbed teargas to stop the protests on Tuesday. Judicial panel gives clean chit to former BHU VC, blames UP government for inaction, says report: The committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court judge VK Dikshit, said the students’ protest were politicised. Investor group pulls out of deal to buy Weinstein Company: The team, led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, reportedly found out that the struggling studio’s debt was more than what was previously disclosed.