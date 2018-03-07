The big news: BJP expels party member for damaging Periyar’s bust, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi High Court asked the ED to reply to Nirav Modi’s plea, and a Kansas man pleaded guilty for killing engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu BJP expels party worker arrested for damaging Periyar’s bust: Modi, Rajnath Singh asked states to deal with such cases sternly even as six people were detained for defacing Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s bust in Kolkata.
- Delhi High Court asks ED to reply to Nirav Modi’s plea, says case details are sketchy: The bench said the billionaire’s advocate Vijay Aggarwal was himself not sure about the facts of the matter.
- Kansas man pleads guilty to shooting and killing Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Adam Purinton had fatally shot him at a bar in Kansas in February 2017, while yelling ‘get out of my country’.
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm as protests continue: After two days of continuous disruptions, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for a meeting of all party leaders at 1 pm on Wednesday.
- Telugu Desam Party legislators vote in favour of ending alliance with BJP: Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary, the two ministers from the party in Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, are likely to step down on Saturday, reports said.
- Dawood Ibrahim wants to return to India on certain conditions, lawyer tells court: Shyam Keswani said the gangster wants to be kept in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail and is ready to face all the charges against him.
- Container ship with 13 Indians on board catches fire near Lakshadweep Islands: Four of the ship’s 27 crew members are still missing.
- Shutdown in four South Kashmir districts after alleged encounter killings in Shopian: Around 20 people were injured after government forces lobbed teargas to stop the protests on Tuesday.
- Judicial panel gives clean chit to former BHU VC, blames UP government for inaction, says report: The committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court judge VK Dikshit, said the students’ protest were politicised.
- Investor group pulls out of deal to buy Weinstein Company: The team, led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, reportedly found out that the struggling studio’s debt was more than what was previously disclosed.