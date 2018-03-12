A look at the headlines right now:

Protesting farmers to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis soon, security increased at Vidhan Bhavan: They walked around 18 km from Somaiya Grounds in Sion to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai so that students appearing for exams on Monday are not inconvenienced. At least nine trekkers dead in forest fire in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district: There are varying figures on the number of people trapped in the flames in the Bodi forest region.

India, Pakistan accuse each other of harassing diplomatic staff: Pakistan has issued a démarche to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, mentioning 18 incidents. Three suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Anantnag: Authorities ordered all schools and colleges in Srinagar to be closed on Monday in fear of protests. Lok Sabha adjourned yet again as Telugu Desam Party presses for special status for Andhra Pradesh: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill when the MPs started protesting again. French researcher claims he found details of 20,000 Aadhaar cards in public domain in 3 hours: The UIDAI dismissed the reports about the security breach as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘far from the truth’. Turkish business heiress and her friends among 11 feared dead in plane crash in Iran: Mina Basaran and her friends were returning home in a private plane after celebrating her bachelorette party in Dubai.

Myanmar is razing Rohingya homes and building security bases, says Amnesty International: This could destroy evidence of violence against Rohingya Muslims, the nonprofit said.

CBI says Perarivalan’s plea challenging his conviction in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has no merit: The Supreme Court had earlier said that questions raised in his petition were debatable and serious. Lenin’s statue in Tripura was not vandalised, claims BJP leader Ram Madhav: In an interview to the Hindustan Times, he compared the incident to a person removing a photograph that they do not like anymore.