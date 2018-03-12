The big news: Maharashtra farmer leaders reach Vidhan Bhavan to meet CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nine trekkers died in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, and India and Pakistan accused each other of harassing diplomatic staff.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protesting farmers to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis soon, security increased at Vidhan Bhavan: They walked around 18 km from Somaiya Grounds in Sion to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai so that students appearing for exams on Monday are not inconvenienced.
- At least nine trekkers dead in forest fire in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district: There are varying figures on the number of people trapped in the flames in the Bodi forest region.
- India, Pakistan accuse each other of harassing diplomatic staff: Pakistan has issued a démarche to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, mentioning 18 incidents.
- Three suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Anantnag: Authorities ordered all schools and colleges in Srinagar to be closed on Monday in fear of protests.
- Lok Sabha adjourned yet again as Telugu Desam Party presses for special status for Andhra Pradesh: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill when the MPs started protesting again.
- French researcher claims he found details of 20,000 Aadhaar cards in public domain in 3 hours: The UIDAI dismissed the reports about the security breach as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘far from the truth’.
- Turkish business heiress and her friends among 11 feared dead in plane crash in Iran: Mina Basaran and her friends were returning home in a private plane after celebrating her bachelorette party in Dubai.
- Myanmar is razing Rohingya homes and building security bases, says Amnesty International: This could destroy evidence of violence against Rohingya Muslims, the nonprofit said.
- CBI says Perarivalan’s plea challenging his conviction in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has no merit: The Supreme Court had earlier said that questions raised in his petition were debatable and serious.
- Lenin’s statue in Tripura was not vandalised, claims BJP leader Ram Madhav: In an interview to the Hindustan Times, he compared the incident to a person removing a photograph that they do not like anymore.