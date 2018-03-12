A look at the headlines right now:

Bangladesh plane with 71 people on board crashes in Kathmandu, several casualties feared: Reports claimed at least 30 people could have died after the plane became unstable and crashed while landing. After being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal joins BJP: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced Jaya Bachchan as its candidate for the sole seat in the Upper House. Maharashtra farmers call off their protest after chief minister says government will fulfil demands: The Central Railways will run two special trains from Mumbai to Bhusawal on Monday for the return of the agitators. India’s industrial output rose by 7.5% in January, retail inflation declined to 4.44% in February: Sixteen out of 23 industry groups registered positive growth in January compared to the corresponding period in 2017. UP government, Union Health Ministry get NHRC notices after patient seen using severed leg as pillow:The human rights commission asked the state chief secretary to respond within four weeks. Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, all other accused acquitted in Mangaluru pub attack: They were let off for lack of evidence. Kerala Police register case against Syro-Malabar Church cardinal in alleged illegal land deal: Cardinal George Alencherry, priests Joshy Puthuva and Sebastian Vadakkumpadan and middleman Saju Varghese are accused of cheating. Supreme Court directs CBI and ED to wrap up investigations in 2G spectrum scam within six months: ‘It is shocking, all matters should see end of the day,’ the court said. Conrad Sangma wins trust vote in Meghalaya, says government will be led by the National People’s Party: Before the vote, Congress leader Mukul Sangma asked which party was leading the new government. Turkish business heiress and her friends among 11 killed in plane crash in Iran: Mina Basaran and her friends were returning home in a private plane after celebrating her bachelorette party in Dubai.