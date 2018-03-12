The big news: Bangladesh plane crashes with 71 on board in Nepal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SP leader Naresh Agarwal joined the BJP, and farmers called off their protest after the Maharashtra government agreed to fulfil their demands.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bangladesh plane with 71 people on board crashes in Kathmandu, several casualties feared: Reports claimed at least 30 people could have died after the plane became unstable and crashed while landing.
- After being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal joins BJP: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced Jaya Bachchan as its candidate for the sole seat in the Upper House.
- Maharashtra farmers call off their protest after chief minister says government will fulfil demands: The Central Railways will run two special trains from Mumbai to Bhusawal on Monday for the return of the agitators.
- India’s industrial output rose by 7.5% in January, retail inflation declined to 4.44% in February: Sixteen out of 23 industry groups registered positive growth in January compared to the corresponding period in 2017.
- UP government, Union Health Ministry get NHRC notices after patient seen using severed leg as pillow:The human rights commission asked the state chief secretary to respond within four weeks.
- Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, all other accused acquitted in Mangaluru pub attack: They were let off for lack of evidence.
- Kerala Police register case against Syro-Malabar Church cardinal in alleged illegal land deal: Cardinal George Alencherry, priests Joshy Puthuva and Sebastian Vadakkumpadan and middleman Saju Varghese are accused of cheating.
- Supreme Court directs CBI and ED to wrap up investigations in 2G spectrum scam within six months: ‘It is shocking, all matters should see end of the day,’ the court said.
- Conrad Sangma wins trust vote in Meghalaya, says government will be led by the National People’s Party: Before the vote, Congress leader Mukul Sangma asked which party was leading the new government.
- Turkish business heiress and her friends among 11 killed in plane crash in Iran: Mina Basaran and her friends were returning home in a private plane after celebrating her bachelorette party in Dubai.