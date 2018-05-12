A look at the headlines right now:

Exit polls predict hung Assembly in Karnataka, close contest between Congress and BJP: A voter turnout of 70% was recorded in the state in the polls conducted on Saturday. ‘Should we allow militants to enter India, kill 150 people in Mumbai?’, Nawaz Sharif asks Pakistan: The former prime minister questioned why his country had not been able to complete the trial in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case. Man sentenced to death for infant’s rape and murder in Indore, just three weeks after incident: The 21-year-old was found guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder, and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Thunderstorm and squall likely in north Indian hill states from Sunday, predicts IMD: Isolated places over coastal and south Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to see rain over the next few days. Narendra Modi violated model code of conduct by visiting temples in Nepal, says Congress: The prime minister visited Muktinath Temple and Pashupatinath Temple in the neighbouring country on Saturday. Hindus will launch agitation to demand law to build Ram temple if SC verdict is unfavourable, says VHP: Hindus will pressurise their legislators to push for a law in Parliament if the court’s verdict goes against them, the president of the outfit said. Give Goa a chief minister, Congress tells BJP President Amit Shah: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently being treated for a pancreatic ailment in the US. RBI restricts Dena Bank from lending after mounting bad loans lead to dismal earnings result: The bank reported gross non-performing assets hitting a high of 22.4% of the gross advances as on March 31. Iraq votes in first parliamentary polls since it declared victory over the Islamic State group: Results will be declared within 48 hours after voting closes, as Iraq is using electronic voting machines for the first time. The Chidambarams refute ‘baseless allegations’ levelled by Income Tax Department: They claimed to have declared their overseas investments in their income tax returns.