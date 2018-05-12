The big news: Exit polls largely predict hung Assembly in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nawaz Sharif asked why Pakistan was unable to complete 26/11 attacks trial, and a man in Indore got death penalty for a baby's rape and murder.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exit polls predict hung Assembly in Karnataka, close contest between Congress and BJP: A voter turnout of 70% was recorded in the state in the polls conducted on Saturday.
- ‘Should we allow militants to enter India, kill 150 people in Mumbai?’, Nawaz Sharif asks Pakistan: The former prime minister questioned why his country had not been able to complete the trial in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.
- Man sentenced to death for infant’s rape and murder in Indore, just three weeks after incident: The 21-year-old was found guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder, and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- Thunderstorm and squall likely in north Indian hill states from Sunday, predicts IMD: Isolated places over coastal and south Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to see rain over the next few days.
- Narendra Modi violated model code of conduct by visiting temples in Nepal, says Congress: The prime minister visited Muktinath Temple and Pashupatinath Temple in the neighbouring country on Saturday.
- Hindus will launch agitation to demand law to build Ram temple if SC verdict is unfavourable, says VHP: Hindus will pressurise their legislators to push for a law in Parliament if the court’s verdict goes against them, the president of the outfit said.
- Give Goa a chief minister, Congress tells BJP President Amit Shah: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently being treated for a pancreatic ailment in the US.
- RBI restricts Dena Bank from lending after mounting bad loans lead to dismal earnings result: The bank reported gross non-performing assets hitting a high of 22.4% of the gross advances as on March 31.
- Iraq votes in first parliamentary polls since it declared victory over the Islamic State group: Results will be declared within 48 hours after voting closes, as Iraq is using electronic voting machines for the first time.
- The Chidambarams refute ‘baseless allegations’ levelled by Income Tax Department: They claimed to have declared their overseas investments in their income tax returns.