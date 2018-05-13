A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka exit polls predict hung Assembly with BJP ahead, Congress close second: The Bharatiya Janata Party is forecast to make massive inroads into the state Assembly, while the Janata Dal (Secular) is set to play kingmaker. Janata Dal (Secular) chief says party will get majority in Karnataka, spokesperson rules out alliance with BJP: Party general secretary Danish Ali said the Congress would have to approach the regional outfit if it won less than 100 seats. At least nine killed, 40 injured in blast at a church in Indonesia: The East Java Police said there were explosions in at least three churches on Sunday morning. Man stabs two people to death in Paris, injures four before police shoot him dead: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack. Dalit man killed allegedly over the use of a water canal in Haridwar, two arrested: The two main accused have been arrested, and the police are searching for four more. Kolkata Police arrest man for public indecency on a bus after a video of him went viral: The woman alleged that no one on the bus had objected to the accused’s behaviour. At least 10 killed, 32 injured as tanker, tempo collide in Maharashtra’s Nanded: As many as 10 of those wounded are in critical condition. North Korea says it will dismantle Punggye-ri nuclear test site: Pyongyang said it would allow journalists from China, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea to witness the closure of the site. Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari backs demands for judicial probe into Aligarh Muslim University violence: Ansari said the timing and the reasons provided for the clashes were suspicious. Man sentenced to death for infant’s rape and murder in Indore, just three weeks after incident: The 21-year-old was found guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder, and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.