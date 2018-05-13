The big news: Exit polls predict hung Karnataka Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Janata Dal (Secular) chief said his party would win a majority in the Karnataka polls, and nine people were killed in a blast in Indonesia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka exit polls predict hung Assembly with BJP ahead, Congress close second: The Bharatiya Janata Party is forecast to make massive inroads into the state Assembly, while the Janata Dal (Secular) is set to play kingmaker.
- Janata Dal (Secular) chief says party will get majority in Karnataka, spokesperson rules out alliance with BJP: Party general secretary Danish Ali said the Congress would have to approach the regional outfit if it won less than 100 seats.
- At least nine killed, 40 injured in blast at a church in Indonesia: The East Java Police said there were explosions in at least three churches on Sunday morning.
- Man stabs two people to death in Paris, injures four before police shoot him dead: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Dalit man killed allegedly over the use of a water canal in Haridwar, two arrested: The two main accused have been arrested, and the police are searching for four more.
- Kolkata Police arrest man for public indecency on a bus after a video of him went viral: The woman alleged that no one on the bus had objected to the accused’s behaviour.
- At least 10 killed, 32 injured as tanker, tempo collide in Maharashtra’s Nanded: As many as 10 of those wounded are in critical condition.
- North Korea says it will dismantle Punggye-ri nuclear test site: Pyongyang said it would allow journalists from China, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea to witness the closure of the site.
- Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari backs demands for judicial probe into Aligarh Muslim University violence: Ansari said the timing and the reasons provided for the clashes were suspicious.
- Man sentenced to death for infant’s rape and murder in Indore, just three weeks after incident: The 21-year-old was found guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder, and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.