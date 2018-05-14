A look at the headlines right now:

Piyush Goyal to handle Finance Ministry, Smriti Irani loses information and broadcasting portfolio: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday. Delhi Police charge Shashi Tharoor with abetting Sunanda Pushkar’s suicide, he calls it preposterous: The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after she was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi. 18 killed in clashes during West Bengal panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress calls it ‘minor incidents’: Incidents of booth capturing and intimidation of voters were reported across the state. Toll in clashes in Gaza over relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem rises to 52: Nearly 10,000 people protested at different locations along the Gaza-Israel border. Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders write to president about Modi’s ‘threatening language’: The letter was in reference to the the prime minister’s campaign speech in Karnataka’s Hubballi on May 6. At least 80 dead as thunderstorms, dust storms wreak havoc in Delhi, UP, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh: In the national Capital, at least 40 flights were diverted and 24 delayed on Sunday. Special National Investigation Agency court convicts 18 people for organising SIMI camp in Kerala: The court acquitted 17 others after holding the trial through video conference. ICSE, ISC results declared; girls perform better than boys: The pass percentage for Class 10 is 98.51% and that for Class 12 is 96.21%. Delhi CM, ministers and MLAs march to Lt Governor’s house over stalling of CCTV project: The Delhi government said the programme aims to enhance the safety of women in the city. CBI files first chargesheet in Punjab National Bank scam, names many including Nirav Modi: It, however, does not mention in detail the role of Mehul Choksi and his Gitanjali Group in the scam.