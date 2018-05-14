The big news: Piyush Goyal to run Finance Ministry till Jaitley returns, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shashi Tharoor was charged with abetting Sunanda Pushkar’s suicide, and at least 18 died in clashes during the West Bengal panchayat polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Piyush Goyal to handle Finance Ministry, Smriti Irani loses information and broadcasting portfolio: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.
- Delhi Police charge Shashi Tharoor with abetting Sunanda Pushkar’s suicide, he calls it preposterous: The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after she was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi.
- 18 killed in clashes during West Bengal panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress calls it ‘minor incidents’: Incidents of booth capturing and intimidation of voters were reported across the state.
- Toll in clashes in Gaza over relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem rises to 52: Nearly 10,000 people protested at different locations along the Gaza-Israel border.
- Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders write to president about Modi’s ‘threatening language’: The letter was in reference to the the prime minister’s campaign speech in Karnataka’s Hubballi on May 6.
- At least 80 dead as thunderstorms, dust storms wreak havoc in Delhi, UP, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh: In the national Capital, at least 40 flights were diverted and 24 delayed on Sunday.
- Special National Investigation Agency court convicts 18 people for organising SIMI camp in Kerala: The court acquitted 17 others after holding the trial through video conference.
- ICSE, ISC results declared; girls perform better than boys: The pass percentage for Class 10 is 98.51% and that for Class 12 is 96.21%.
- Delhi CM, ministers and MLAs march to Lt Governor’s house over stalling of CCTV project: The Delhi government said the programme aims to enhance the safety of women in the city.
- CBI files first chargesheet in Punjab National Bank scam, names many including Nirav Modi: It, however, does not mention in detail the role of Mehul Choksi and his Gitanjali Group in the scam.