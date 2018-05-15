A look at the headlines right now:

Counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly elections begins amid tight security: The Congress is trying to hold on to its largest state while the BJP wants to add to its tally before the 2019 General Elections. Congress rejects charge against Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case, calls it politically motivated: The party claimed the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram was being ‘hounded, persecuted and maligned’. Piyush Goyal to handle Finance Ministry, Smriti Irani loses information and broadcasting portfolio: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday. BSF soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba: The constable was admitted to military hospital after he was hit by a bullet, but he succumbed to his injuries. Toll in Gaza clashes over relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem rises to 52: The Palestinian health ministry said around 2,400 Palestinians were injured in the clashed. J&K government revokes order seeking details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting temples in Kashmir Valley: Relief and rehabilitation minister Javaid Mustafa Mir claimed that the order was issued without his knowledge, and admitted that it had sent a ‘wrong signal’. Delhi CM, ministers and MLAs march to Lt Governor’s house over stalling of CCTV project: The Delhi government said the programme aims to enhance the safety of women in the city. Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders write to president about Modi’s ‘threatening language’: The letter was in reference to the prime minister’s campaign speech in Karnataka’s Hubballi on May 6. Three arrested for their alleged role in murder of CPI(M) worker in Mahe: On May 7, Babu Kannippoyil was hacked to death when he was on his way to a temple. CBI files first chargesheet in Punjab National Bank scam, names many including Nirav Modi: It, however, does not mention in detail the role of Mehul Choksi and his Gitanjali Group in the scam.