The big news: Counting of votes begins in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress said charge against Shashi Tharoor is politically motivated, and Smriti Irani lost the information and broadcasting ministry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly elections begins amid tight security: The Congress is trying to hold on to its largest state while the BJP wants to add to its tally before the 2019 General Elections.
- Congress rejects charge against Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case, calls it politically motivated: The party claimed the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram was being ‘hounded, persecuted and maligned’.
- Piyush Goyal to handle Finance Ministry, Smriti Irani loses information and broadcasting portfolio: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.
- BSF soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba: The constable was admitted to military hospital after he was hit by a bullet, but he succumbed to his injuries.
- Toll in Gaza clashes over relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem rises to 52: The Palestinian health ministry said around 2,400 Palestinians were injured in the clashed.
- J&K government revokes order seeking details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting temples in Kashmir Valley: Relief and rehabilitation minister Javaid Mustafa Mir claimed that the order was issued without his knowledge, and admitted that it had sent a ‘wrong signal’.
- Delhi CM, ministers and MLAs march to Lt Governor’s house over stalling of CCTV project: The Delhi government said the programme aims to enhance the safety of women in the city.
- Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders write to president about Modi’s ‘threatening language’: The letter was in reference to the prime minister’s campaign speech in Karnataka’s Hubballi on May 6.
- Three arrested for their alleged role in murder of CPI(M) worker in Mahe: On May 7, Babu Kannippoyil was hacked to death when he was on his way to a temple.
- CBI files first chargesheet in Punjab National Bank scam, names many including Nirav Modi: It, however, does not mention in detail the role of Mehul Choksi and his Gitanjali Group in the scam.