  1. Congress leads in vote share, but BJP emerges as single largest party in Karnataka: The new Congress-JD(S) alliance and the BJP have both approached Governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking to form a government.
  2. Dust storm lashes Delhi, NCR again in early hours of Wednesday: There have been no reports of casualties so far.  
  3. North Korea threatens to cancel summit with Trump over military drills between US and the South: Pyongyang said the air drills were a provocation that countered the positive political development in the Korean Peninsula.
  4. Toll rises to 18 after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: Three people were rescued, several labourers are feared trapped under the debris.
  5. Centre has no plans to regulate news websites, says I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore: He said that the media should adopt self-regulation as it is the voice of the people.  
  6. West Bengal election body orders re-election in 568 booths after violence: As many as 23 people have died in the violence so far.  
  7. Turkey asks Israel ambassador to leave after clashes along Gaza border over relocation of US embassy: The country has also asked its envoys stationed in the United States and Israel to return.
  8. ‘Unwind at our resorts’, Kerala Tourism advises new Karnataka MLAs after unclear poll result: The BJP has emerged the single-largest party, though it is nine seats short of the required majority of 113 seats.  
  9. Several feared missing after boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: All the occupants of the boat were purportedly members of the Kondareddi tribal community.  
  10. Facebook publishes first content moderation report, shows rise in graphic violence posts in 2018: The report also contains data about the site’s regulation of posts on adult nudity, sexual activity, terrorist propaganda, hate speech, spam, and fake accounts.