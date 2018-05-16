The big news: BJP, Congress-JD(S) alliance to meet Karnataka governor today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Dust storm lashed Delhi and surrounding areas again, and North Korea threatened to cancel summit with Donald Trump over military drills.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress leads in vote share, but BJP emerges as single largest party in Karnataka: The new Congress-JD(S) alliance and the BJP have both approached Governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking to form a government.
- Dust storm lashes Delhi, NCR again in early hours of Wednesday: There have been no reports of casualties so far.
- North Korea threatens to cancel summit with Trump over military drills between US and the South: Pyongyang said the air drills were a provocation that countered the positive political development in the Korean Peninsula.
- Toll rises to 18 after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: Three people were rescued, several labourers are feared trapped under the debris.
- Centre has no plans to regulate news websites, says I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore: He said that the media should adopt self-regulation as it is the voice of the people.
- West Bengal election body orders re-election in 568 booths after violence: As many as 23 people have died in the violence so far.
- Turkey asks Israel ambassador to leave after clashes along Gaza border over relocation of US embassy: The country has also asked its envoys stationed in the United States and Israel to return.
- ‘Unwind at our resorts’, Kerala Tourism advises new Karnataka MLAs after unclear poll result: The BJP has emerged the single-largest party, though it is nine seats short of the required majority of 113 seats.
- Several feared missing after boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: All the occupants of the boat were purportedly members of the Kondareddi tribal community.
- Facebook publishes first content moderation report, shows rise in graphic violence posts in 2018: The report also contains data about the site’s regulation of posts on adult nudity, sexual activity, terrorist propaganda, hate speech, spam, and fake accounts.