A look at the headlines right now:

Congress leads in vote share, but BJP emerges as single largest party in Karnataka: The new Congress-JD(S) alliance and the BJP have both approached Governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking to form a government. Dust storm lashes Delhi, NCR again in early hours of Wednesday: There have been no reports of casualties so far. North Korea threatens to cancel summit with Trump over military drills between US and the South: Pyongyang said the air drills were a provocation that countered the positive political development in the Korean Peninsula. Toll rises to 18 after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: Three people were rescued, several labourers are feared trapped under the debris. Centre has no plans to regulate news websites, says I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore: He said that the media should adopt self-regulation as it is the voice of the people. West Bengal election body orders re-election in 568 booths after violence: As many as 23 people have died in the violence so far. Turkey asks Israel ambassador to leave after clashes along Gaza border over relocation of US embassy: The country has also asked its envoys stationed in the United States and Israel to return. ‘Unwind at our resorts’, Kerala Tourism advises new Karnataka MLAs after unclear poll result: The BJP has emerged the single-largest party, though it is nine seats short of the required majority of 113 seats. Several feared missing after boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: All the occupants of the boat were purportedly members of the Kondareddi tribal community. Facebook publishes first content moderation report, shows rise in graphic violence posts in 2018: The report also contains data about the site’s regulation of posts on adult nudity, sexual activity, terrorist propaganda, hate speech, spam, and fake accounts.