A look at the headlines right now:

BJP leader Yeddyurappa set to take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 9 am: In a late-night hearing, the SC refused to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing in, and asked for the letter claiming majority. Supreme Court collegium again defers reiterating Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The meeting was attended by all five collegium members. Counting of votes for West Bengal panchayat polls begins amid fears of more violence: The Centre asked for another detailed report on the violence. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, squalls in several parts of India till Friday: A new western disturbance and a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea will affect weather in north and northwestern parts of the country. Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan: However, the office of the Home Ministry said that the forces could retaliate if they were attacked. Supreme Court says arrests under SC/ST Act without inquiry are against fundamental rights: The bench adjourned the hearing to July, when the top court will reconvene following a summer break. CBI names jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies in PNB scam supplementary chargesheet: The chargesheet focused on Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit of close to Rs 600 crore. Union Minister VK Singh visits Pyongyang amid tension between US and North Korea: Pyongyang threatened to scuttle a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump. Bangladesh Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case: The top court also directed the High Court to dispose of Zia’s appeal by July 31. Supreme Court rejects Karnataka’s request to delay finalisation of Cauvery water-sharing scheme: The state had cited the government formation that is under way as a reason for the need for delay.