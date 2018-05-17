The big news: SC refuses to block Yeddyurappa becoming Karnataka CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court collegium deferred its decision on elevating KM Joseph again, and counting is on for the West Bengal panchayat polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP leader Yeddyurappa set to take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 9 am: In a late-night hearing, the SC refused to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing in, and asked for the letter claiming majority.
- Supreme Court collegium again defers reiterating Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The meeting was attended by all five collegium members.
- Counting of votes for West Bengal panchayat polls begins amid fears of more violence: The Centre asked for another detailed report on the violence.
- IMD forecasts thunderstorms, squalls in several parts of India till Friday: A new western disturbance and a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea will affect weather in north and northwestern parts of the country.
- Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan: However, the office of the Home Ministry said that the forces could retaliate if they were attacked.
- Supreme Court says arrests under SC/ST Act without inquiry are against fundamental rights: The bench adjourned the hearing to July, when the top court will reconvene following a summer break.
- CBI names jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies in PNB scam supplementary chargesheet: The chargesheet focused on Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit of close to Rs 600 crore.
- Union Minister VK Singh visits Pyongyang amid tension between US and North Korea: Pyongyang threatened to scuttle a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.
- Bangladesh Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case: The top court also directed the High Court to dispose of Zia’s appeal by July 31.
- Supreme Court rejects Karnataka’s request to delay finalisation of Cauvery water-sharing scheme: The state had cited the government formation that is under way as a reason for the need for delay.