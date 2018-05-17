A look at the headlines right now:

Congress, RJD say they will stake claim to form governments in Goa, Bihar: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government in Karnataka, after which Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) approached the Supreme Court. Trinamool sweeps West Bengal panchayat elections, BJP a distant second: The party has already bagged 16,166 out of 31,836 gram panchayat seats. Bridge corporation director Rajan Mittal removed from post after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Police said they had sent five warning letters about safety violations to the corporation. Supreme Court reserves verdict on Centre’s draft scheme for Cauvery water management: A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it could postpone the verdict to May 22 or 23 if it was not possible to pronounce it on Friday. Supreme Court collegium again defers reiterating Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court, say reports: The meeting was attended by all five collegium members. Kashmiri separatists dismiss Centre’s unilateral ceasefire as a ‘cosmetic measure’: The Ministry of Home Affairs had said on Wednesday that it had asked security forces not to conduct operations during Ramzan. South Korea offers to mediate as North Korea threatens to pull out of talks with the United States: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea and the US differed over how to achieve denuclearisation. ‘These are not people, these are animals,’ says Donald Trump on deported immigrants: His statements drew criticism from those who accused him of misunderstanding the plight of the people. Uttar Pradesh CM orders closure of tanneries in Kanpur from December to March before Ardh Kumbh Mela: Adityanath convened a meeting of tannery owners and asked them to ensure that pilgrims take a dip in clean Ganga water. Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan launches political party: He said his party would field only women candidates in all 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.