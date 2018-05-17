The big news: Congress says it will stake claim to form government in Goa, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Trinamool Congress won 16,166 out of 31,836 panchayat seats, and the UP bridge corporation chief was sacked after a flyover collapsed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress, RJD say they will stake claim to form governments in Goa, Bihar: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government in Karnataka, after which Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) approached the Supreme Court.
- Trinamool sweeps West Bengal panchayat elections, BJP a distant second: The party has already bagged 16,166 out of 31,836 gram panchayat seats.
- Bridge corporation director Rajan Mittal removed from post after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Police said they had sent five warning letters about safety violations to the corporation.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on Centre’s draft scheme for Cauvery water management: A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it could postpone the verdict to May 22 or 23 if it was not possible to pronounce it on Friday.
- Supreme Court collegium again defers reiterating Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court, say reports: The meeting was attended by all five collegium members.
- Kashmiri separatists dismiss Centre’s unilateral ceasefire as a ‘cosmetic measure’: The Ministry of Home Affairs had said on Wednesday that it had asked security forces not to conduct operations during Ramzan.
- South Korea offers to mediate as North Korea threatens to pull out of talks with the United States: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea and the US differed over how to achieve denuclearisation.
- ‘These are not people, these are animals,’ says Donald Trump on deported immigrants: His statements drew criticism from those who accused him of misunderstanding the plight of the people.
- Uttar Pradesh CM orders closure of tanneries in Kanpur from December to March before Ardh Kumbh Mela: Adityanath convened a meeting of tannery owners and asked them to ensure that pilgrims take a dip in clean Ganga water.
- Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan launches political party: He said his party would field only women candidates in all 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.