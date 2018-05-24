A look at the headlines right now:

Internet suspended in three districts of Tamil Nadu after fresh anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi: The Madras High Court earlier issued an interim stay on the expansion of Sterlite Copper’s plant in Thoothukudi. HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as Karnataka chief minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party protested in many parts of the state and observed the day as an ‘anti-people’s mandate day’. Police order probe as Major Leetul Gogoi is detained after altercation in Srinagar hotel: A woman and a man were also detained after the row that followed the refusal of the hotel staff to allow them to go up to the controversial officer’s room.

Nipah virus has killed 11 people in Kerala, but its spread has been contained now, says Centre: Samples from two patients in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city were sent to be tested for the virus on Tuesday. AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket: The South African great, in a video message, said that the ‘time was right for him’ after Test series wins against India and Australia. Four civilians killed, 30 injured in alleged cross-border shelling from Pakistan: Several residents have reportedly been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors.

Search for MH370 will end next week, says Malaysian transport minister: The government of newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is trying to cut its spending to rein in mounting national debt.

Dalit youth’s house allegedly attacked after he adds ‘Sinh’ to his name: Clashes broke out between Darbar community and Dalits after a Maulik Jadav in Dholka town of Ahmedabad changed his name on Facebook to Mauliksinh Jadav. US court bars Donald Trump from blocking critics on Twitter: District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said it would be a violation of the right to free speech.

Delhi High Court rebukes JNU for not providing safety to women who alleged sexual harassment: Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the university’s fact-finding committee did not even call the eight complainants or the accused professor Atul Johri.