The big news: Internet blocked in Thoothukudi after fresh protests, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: HD Kumaraswamy took oath as Karnataka chief minister, and Major Leetul Gogoi was briefly detained after an altercation at a Srinagar hotel.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Internet suspended in three districts of Tamil Nadu after fresh anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi: The Madras High Court earlier issued an interim stay on the expansion of Sterlite Copper’s plant in Thoothukudi.
- HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as Karnataka chief minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party protested in many parts of the state and observed the day as an ‘anti-people’s mandate day’.
- Police order probe as Major Leetul Gogoi is detained after altercation in Srinagar hotel: A woman and a man were also detained after the row that followed the refusal of the hotel staff to allow them to go up to the controversial officer’s room.
- Nipah virus has killed 11 people in Kerala, but its spread has been contained now, says Centre: Samples from two patients in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city were sent to be tested for the virus on Tuesday.
- AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket: The South African great, in a video message, said that the ‘time was right for him’ after Test series wins against India and Australia.
- Four civilians killed, 30 injured in alleged cross-border shelling from Pakistan: Several residents have reportedly been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors.
- Search for MH370 will end next week, says Malaysian transport minister: The government of newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is trying to cut its spending to rein in mounting national debt.
- Dalit youth’s house allegedly attacked after he adds ‘Sinh’ to his name: Clashes broke out between Darbar community and Dalits after a Maulik Jadav in Dholka town of Ahmedabad changed his name on Facebook to Mauliksinh Jadav.
- US court bars Donald Trump from blocking critics on Twitter: District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said it would be a violation of the right to free speech.
- Delhi High Court rebukes JNU for not providing safety to women who alleged sexual harassment: Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the university’s fact-finding committee did not even call the eight complainants or the accused professor Atul Johri.