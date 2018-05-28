The big news: Voting for bye-elections across 10 states under way, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL title, and Narendra Modi claimed the Congress was an ‘obstacle’ to development.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting begins for bye-elections in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats: Bye-elections are taking place in the politically sensitive Kairana Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
- Shane Watson’s 57-ball 117 fetches third title for Chennai Super Kings: Reinstated into the IPL after a two-year ban, CSK outplayed SRH – for the fourth time this season – by eight wickets in the final.
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates expressway in New Delhi, claims Congress trying to obstruct India’s development: The six-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Kundli to Palwal in Haryana via Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
- Three of 11 people killed so far in Cyclone Mekunu are Indians, say officials: Over 230 families have been relocated to better buildings.
- Civilian, soldier killed in gunfight between militants and security forces in Pulwama: The encounter began around 10.15 pm when militants fired upon Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Kakapora, said the police.
- One more person suspected to have died of Nipah virus in Kerala, 175 under observation: The virus has killed at least 13 people so far.
- Three killed, 10 injured in fire at commercial building in Goregaon: Cooling operations are under way.
- At least 58 students injured in stampede after earthquake rumour in Bihar: The wounded were discharged after being treated for minor injuries at the Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital.
- India summons Pakistan envoy, denounces Islamabad’s ‘illegal order’ on Gilgit-Baltistan province: On May 21, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued an order that took over most powers from the local Gilgit-Baltistan council.
- All regional parties are uniting to defeat the BJP,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The chief minister said these parties will be kingmakers after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.