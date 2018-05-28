A look at the headlines right now:

Voting begins for bye-elections in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats: Bye-elections are taking place in the politically sensitive Kairana Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Shane Watson’s 57-ball 117 fetches third title for Chennai Super Kings: Reinstated into the IPL after a two-year ban, CSK outplayed SRH – for the fourth time this season – by eight wickets in the final. PM Narendra Modi inaugurates expressway in New Delhi, claims Congress trying to obstruct India’s development: The six-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Kundli to Palwal in Haryana via Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Three of 11 people killed so far in Cyclone Mekunu are Indians, say officials: Over 230 families have been relocated to better buildings. Civilian, soldier killed in gunfight between militants and security forces in Pulwama: The encounter began around 10.15 pm when militants fired upon Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Kakapora, said the police. One more person suspected to have died of Nipah virus in Kerala, 175 under observation: The virus has killed at least 13 people so far. Three killed, 10 injured in fire at commercial building in Goregaon: Cooling operations are under way. At least 58 students injured in stampede after earthquake rumour in Bihar: The wounded were discharged after being treated for minor injuries at the Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital. India summons Pakistan envoy, denounces Islamabad’s ‘illegal order’ on Gilgit-Baltistan province: On May 21, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued an order that took over most powers from the local Gilgit-Baltistan council. All regional parties are uniting to defeat the BJP,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The chief minister said these parties will be kingmakers after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.