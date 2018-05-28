A look at the headlines right now:

Voting under way for bye-elections in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats: Polling is also on in Karnataka’s Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat as it was deferred earlier this month. Lok Sabha MP Jay Panda quits Biju Janata Dal: Panda, who was suspended four months ago, said he was ‘heartbroken’ that no one from the party visited him after the death of his father last week. Election Commission says political parties not under RTI ambit, contradicts top authority’s order: The election panel’s order has no merit, former Chief Information Commissioner AN Tiwari said. Tamil Nadu lifts prohibitory orders, restores internet services: Director General of Police TK Rajendran said action would be taken after High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan submits a Commission of Inquiry report on the matter. Pakistan says ‘hostile posturing’ by India forced it to conduct nuclear tests in 1998: Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the first public testing of nuclear weapons by Pakistan. Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy says he is at Congress’ mercy to waive farm loans: He added that he would step down if his government cannot fulfil its promise. State-owned banks lost Rs 25,775 crore to fraud in 2017-’18, says Reserve Bank of India: Only cases of fraud involving over Rs 1 lakh were included in the list. Mob kills transwoman in Hyderabad over suspicions that she was a kidnapper, 15 arrested: The death takes the toll from mob lynchings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the last 13 days to four. Voters will choose good governance over caste coalitions of the Opposition in 2019, says Rajnath Singh: They will wonder how so many political parties can come together to run a government, the home minister told The Indian Express in an interview. Fuel prices rise for 15th straight day, petrol crosses Rs 86 a litre in Mumbai: This came despite a decline in international prices of crude oil in the last three days.