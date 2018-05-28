The big news: BJP faces united opposition as voting continues in 10 states, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Lok Sabha MP Jay Panda quit the Biju Janata Dal, and the Election Commission said political parties were not under the ambit of RTI.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting under way for bye-elections in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats: Polling is also on in Karnataka’s Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat as it was deferred earlier this month.
- Lok Sabha MP Jay Panda quits Biju Janata Dal: Panda, who was suspended four months ago, said he was ‘heartbroken’ that no one from the party visited him after the death of his father last week.
- Election Commission says political parties not under RTI ambit, contradicts top authority’s order: The election panel’s order has no merit, former Chief Information Commissioner AN Tiwari said.
- Tamil Nadu lifts prohibitory orders, restores internet services: Director General of Police TK Rajendran said action would be taken after High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan submits a Commission of Inquiry report on the matter.
- Pakistan says ‘hostile posturing’ by India forced it to conduct nuclear tests in 1998: Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the first public testing of nuclear weapons by Pakistan.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy says he is at Congress’ mercy to waive farm loans: He added that he would step down if his government cannot fulfil its promise.
- State-owned banks lost Rs 25,775 crore to fraud in 2017-’18, says Reserve Bank of India: Only cases of fraud involving over Rs 1 lakh were included in the list.
- Mob kills transwoman in Hyderabad over suspicions that she was a kidnapper, 15 arrested: The death takes the toll from mob lynchings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the last 13 days to four.
- Voters will choose good governance over caste coalitions of the Opposition in 2019, says Rajnath Singh: They will wonder how so many political parties can come together to run a government, the home minister told The Indian Express in an interview.
- Fuel prices rise for 15th straight day, petrol crosses Rs 86 a litre in Mumbai: This came despite a decline in international prices of crude oil in the last three days.