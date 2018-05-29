The big news: TN cancels land allotment for Sterlite plant expansion, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nearly 40 people died in thunderstorms across three states, and CBSE announced the results of the Class 10 examination.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Deputy tehsildars ordered police firing at protestors in Thoothukudi, show FIRs: The case has been transferred to Tamil Nadu’s Crime Investigation Department, and the state has cancelled allotment of land to Vedanta for proposed expansion of the Sterlite plant.
- At least 38 killed in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand: The IMD said thunderstorms would continue in Jharkhand till the monsoon hits the state around June 12.
- CBSE announces Class 10 examination results: Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.
- Fuel prices rise for the 16th consecutive day, NITI Aayog deputy chief suggests tax cut: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the central government’s ‘inaction on curbing the rise’.
- Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of normal date: The Met department has forecast squally winds along the western coast, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
- ‘Who is Amit Shah to question state’s use of funds?’ Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu lashes out at BJP chief: How a state uses funds is between the state and the Union governments, and the BJP president has no right to interfere, the Andhra Pradesh CM said.
- Hospitals must not hold patients’ bodies hostage just for bills, suggests Delhi government’s draft policy: This doesn’t mean the bills will be waived, the proposal said, adding that hospitals can take legal action against patients’ kin if they do not pay up later.
- Artificial intelligence will not kill human jobs, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Companies should focus on applying technology ethically, he told The Sunday Telegraph in an interview.
- Head priest of Gujarat temple booked for allegedly raping woman:He had allegedly promised to marry her and even made her get a divorce.
- Christian Dior settles plagiarism dispute with Indian design studio People Tree: Graphic designer Orijit Sen, co-founder of People Tree, announced the settlement in a Facebook post, but did not give more details.