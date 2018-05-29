A look at the headlines right now:

Deputy tehsildars ordered police firing at protestors in Thoothukudi, show FIRs: The case has been transferred to Tamil Nadu’s Crime Investigation Department, and the state has cancelled allotment of land to Vedanta for proposed expansion of the Sterlite plant. At least 38 killed in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand: The IMD said thunderstorms would continue in Jharkhand till the monsoon hits the state around June 12. CBSE announces Class 10 examination results: Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in. Fuel prices rise for the 16th consecutive day, NITI Aayog deputy chief suggests tax cut: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the central government’s ‘inaction on curbing the rise’. Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of normal date: The Met department has forecast squally winds along the western coast, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

‘Who is Amit Shah to question state’s use of funds?’ Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu lashes out at BJP chief: How a state uses funds is between the state and the Union governments, and the BJP president has no right to interfere, the Andhra Pradesh CM said. Hospitals must not hold patients’ bodies hostage just for bills, suggests Delhi government’s draft policy: This doesn’t mean the bills will be waived, the proposal said, adding that hospitals can take legal action against patients’ kin if they do not pay up later. Artificial intelligence will not kill human jobs, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Companies should focus on applying technology ethically, he told The Sunday Telegraph in an interview. Head priest of Gujarat temple booked for allegedly raping woman:He had allegedly promised to marry her and even made her get a divorce. Christian Dior settles plagiarism dispute with Indian design studio People Tree: Graphic designer Orijit Sen, co-founder of People Tree, announced the settlement in a Facebook post, but did not give more details.