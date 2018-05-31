The big news: BJP trails in 2 of 4 Parliamentary seats, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two more people died of the Nipah virus in Kerala, and ICICI Bank said it would investigate allegations against CEO Chanda Kochhar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RLD candidate Tabassum Begum leads in Kairana as counting continues: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) trailing in Bihar’s Jokihat Assembly constituency.
- Two more die of Nipah infection in Kerala taking the toll to 16, says reports: As many as nine people are now under surveillance at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for symptoms of the virus.
- ICICI Bank to investigate allegations of conflict of interest against CEO Chanda Kochhar: The bank’s board took the decision on Tuesday after a whistle-blower levelled charges against Kochhar.
- Extreme heatwave forecast in Andhra Pradesh, temperatures likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius: The southwest monsoon that has hit the Kerala coast is expected to advance into Andhra Pradesh around June 3.
- Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar dies at 67: The senior BJP leader was sworn in as cabinet minister on July 8, 2016.
- Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape: If proven guilty, he could face between five to 25 years in prison.
- CBI registers case in gutkha scam involving Tamil Nadu minister, state officials: The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Security forces kill two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qaziabad forest: A search operation was launched to track down any other militants, officials said.
- Petrol price cut by 7 paise, diesel by 5 paise: Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre, down from Rs 78.42.
- Karnataka chief minister says he will announce farm loan waiver in 15 days: HD Kumaraswamy reiterated that he was at the ‘mercy of the Congress’ to implement the scheme.