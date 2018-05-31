A look at the headlines right now:

RLD candidate Tabassum Begum leads in Kairana as counting continues: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) trailing in Bihar’s Jokihat Assembly constituency. Two more die of Nipah infection in Kerala taking the toll to 16, says reports: As many as nine people are now under surveillance at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for symptoms of the virus. ICICI Bank to investigate allegations of conflict of interest against CEO Chanda Kochhar: The bank’s board took the decision on Tuesday after a whistle-blower levelled charges against Kochhar. Extreme heatwave forecast in Andhra Pradesh, temperatures likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius: The southwest monsoon that has hit the Kerala coast is expected to advance into Andhra Pradesh around June 3. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar dies at 67: The senior BJP leader was sworn in as cabinet minister on July 8, 2016. Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape: If proven guilty, he could face between five to 25 years in prison. CBI registers case in gutkha scam involving Tamil Nadu minister, state officials: The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Security forces kill two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qaziabad forest: A search operation was launched to track down any other militants, officials said. Petrol price cut by 7 paise, diesel by 5 paise: Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre, down from Rs 78.42. Karnataka chief minister says he will announce farm loan waiver in 15 days: HD Kumaraswamy reiterated that he was at the ‘mercy of the Congress’ to implement the scheme.