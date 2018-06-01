The big news: Congress, JD(S) reach consensus on Karnataka portfolios, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Farmers began a 10-day strike demanding better prices, and Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at a defence summit in Singapore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress gets home, JD(S) finance as both parties seal power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka: The two parties said they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together.
- Farmers begin 10-day strike across eight states demanding better prices; milk, vegetable supply likely to be hit: Six farmers had died during police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on June 6, 2017.
- ‘Asia of rivalry’ must give way to ‘Asia of cooperation’, says Narendra Modi in Singapore: The prime minister delivered the keynote address at the annual Shangri-La defence summit.
- Home ministry launches online tool to monitor use of foreign funds by NGOs: The tool will be linked to the bank accounts of organisation registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
- Explain the circumstances that led to police firing during Thoothukudi protests, Madras HC tells state: The Madurai bench of the court sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government by June 6.
- Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy resigns ahead of trust vote in Parliament: Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party leader Pedro Sanchez will now be named prime minister.
- Chanda Kochhar has not been asked to go on leave pending investigation, clarifies ICICI Bank: The private lender said she was supposed to go on her annual leave that was planned in advance.
- Sita was born through test tube technology, claims Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma: According to the Ramayana, Sita’s father King Janaka had discovered her covered in earth while ploughing a field.
- Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Scindia House, rescue operations under way: The six-storey building has the office of the income tax department.
- Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in connection with IPL betting case: Khan, who has to appear for questioning on Saturday, was summoned days after the arrest of bookie Sonu Jalan.