A look at the headlines right now:

Congress gets home, JD(S) finance as both parties seal power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka: The two parties said they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Farmers begin 10-day strike across eight states demanding better prices; milk, vegetable supply likely to be hit: Six farmers had died during police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on June 6, 2017. ‘Asia of rivalry’ must give way to ‘Asia of cooperation’, says Narendra Modi in Singapore: The prime minister delivered the keynote address at the annual Shangri-La defence summit. Home ministry launches online tool to monitor use of foreign funds by NGOs: The tool will be linked to the bank accounts of organisation registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Explain the circumstances that led to police firing during Thoothukudi protests, Madras HC tells state: The Madurai bench of the court sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government by June 6. Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy resigns ahead of trust vote in Parliament: Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party leader Pedro Sanchez will now be named prime minister. Chanda Kochhar has not been asked to go on leave pending investigation, clarifies ICICI Bank: The private lender said she was supposed to go on her annual leave that was planned in advance. Sita was born through test tube technology, claims Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma: According to the Ramayana, Sita’s father King Janaka had discovered her covered in earth while ploughing a field. Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Scindia House, rescue operations under way: The six-storey building has the office of the income tax department. Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in connection with IPL betting case: Khan, who has to appear for questioning on Saturday, was summoned days after the arrest of bookie Sonu Jalan.