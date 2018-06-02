A look at the headlines right now:

‘Asia of rivalry’ must give way to ‘Asia of cooperation’, says Narendra Modi in Singapore: The prime minister delivered the keynote address at the annual Shangri-La defence summit. Donald Trump says the June 12 summit with North Korea will go ahead: The US president, however, said the meeting may not lead to a final deal on the denuclearisation programme. Curfew imposed across Shillong till Saturday morning: Five people have been injured in the violence that broke out on Thursday night. Congress gets home, JD(S) finance as both parties seal power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka: The two parties said they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. CBI summons P Chidambaram for questioning on June 6: The Delhi High Court has granted the Congress leader protection from arrest till July 3. Youth dies after CRPF vehicle runs over 3 in Srinagar while trying to escape protestors, say reports: The alleged incident triggered fresh protests against the government and security forces. Kerala Public Service Commission postpones all exams scheduled till June 16 after Nipah outbreak: Health minister KK Shailaja urged people not to panic, but warned of a second possible outbreak. Centre notifies formation of Cauvery Water Management Authority: The Centre will appoint four members, while Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will nominate four additional part-time members. Nirmala Sitharaman refutes allegation that defence officials accepted bribes in AN-32 aircraft deal: ‘The Indian Express’ on Thursday reported that Ukrainian officials were investigating claims that Indian officials were paid kickbacks worth Rs 17.4 crore. Dust storm hits Delhi, Noida and Faridabad; rain lashes Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts were reported in Uttarakhand’s Pauri, Tehri and Balkot districts.