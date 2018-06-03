A look at the headlines right now:

Two BSF jawans killed as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector: Pakistani rangers allegedly resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the International Border in the Pragwal area.

Political parties are using voting machines as scapegoat, says chief election commissioner: OP Rawat blamed the malfunctioning of voting machines on the lack of training among personnel at polling booths. Internet services suspended in Shillong, curfew imposed on Saturday night too: The Army held flag marches in disturbed areas and rescued around 500 people on Saturday. India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-V off Odisha coast: The weapon has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres. North Korea will get relief from sanctions only after steps to end nuclear programme, says US: Defense Secretary James Mattis said the road to the negotiations between the two countries would at best be ‘bumpy’. NIA arrests man from Pulwama in connection with 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack: Seven Army personnel, including two officers, were killed in the attack.

Kerala Congress MLAs object to plan to renominate PJ Kurien: Four MLAs took to Facebook to urge the party to select younger leaders for the Upper House. Water supply in Shimla increased marginally but protests continue: The government ordered all schools in the city to remain closed from Monday to Friday ‘because of the increased tourist activity’. Fear being created among Dalits and minorities led to BJP’s losses, claims Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister added that the unity of Opposition parties would not last long. Al Qaeda criticises Saudi Arabia crown prince for modernisation reforms, calls them ‘sinful’: The outfit has objected to the reopening of movie theatres, circus shows and a wrestling event held last month.