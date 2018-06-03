The big news: Two dead, 10 injured in alleged ceasefire violation in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Election Commission chief said political parties were using voting machines as scapegoats, and Shillong remained tense and under curfew.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two BSF jawans killed as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector: Pakistani rangers allegedly resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the International Border in the Pragwal area.
- Political parties are using voting machines as scapegoat, says chief election commissioner: OP Rawat blamed the malfunctioning of voting machines on the lack of training among personnel at polling booths.
- Internet services suspended in Shillong, curfew imposed on Saturday night too: The Army held flag marches in disturbed areas and rescued around 500 people on Saturday.
- India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-V off Odisha coast: The weapon has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres.
- North Korea will get relief from sanctions only after steps to end nuclear programme, says US: Defense Secretary James Mattis said the road to the negotiations between the two countries would at best be ‘bumpy’.
- NIA arrests man from Pulwama in connection with 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack: Seven Army personnel, including two officers, were killed in the attack.
- Kerala Congress MLAs object to plan to renominate PJ Kurien: Four MLAs took to Facebook to urge the party to select younger leaders for the Upper House.
- Water supply in Shimla increased marginally but protests continue: The government ordered all schools in the city to remain closed from Monday to Friday ‘because of the increased tourist activity’.
- Fear being created among Dalits and minorities led to BJP’s losses, claims Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister added that the unity of Opposition parties would not last long.
- Al Qaeda criticises Saudi Arabia crown prince for modernisation reforms, calls them ‘sinful’: The outfit has objected to the reopening of movie theatres, circus shows and a wrestling event held last month.