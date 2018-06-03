The big news: Sushma Swaraj’s aircraft goes off radar for 14 minutes, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two BSF troopers were killed in an alleged ceasefire violation in Jammu, and night curfew continues across Shillong.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sushma Swaraj’s flight goes incommunicado for 14 minutes, no reason provided: However, the Airports Authority of India confirmed that there was no emergency on the Mauritius-bound aircraft.
- Two BSF jawans killed as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the directors general of military operations of the two countries to hold dialogue again and end the bloodshed.
- Chief Minister Conrad Sangma alleges unidentified groups sponsored Shillong violence: The administration relaxed curfew in 14 localities from 8 am to 3 pm, but said night curfew would continue across the Meghalaya capital.
- Congress complains to poll panel about ‘60 lakh fake voters’ in Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls: How did the number of voters increase 40% in the last 10 years when there has been a 10% rise in population, asked Jyotiraditya Scindia.
- Petrol prices cut for fifth consecutive day, cost of diesel remains the same: The price fell by nine paise in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and by 10 paise in Chennai.
- Israel strikes Hamas targets in North Gaza during air raids: The airstrikes were conducted after Palestinian forces fired rockets at Israeli territory in response to the killing of a 21-year-old female medic.
- India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-V off Odisha coast: The weapon has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres.
- Kerala Youth Congress objects to plan to renominate PJ Kurien to Rajya Sabha: Four MLAs took to Facebook to urge the party to select younger leaders for the Upper House.
- ‘BJP worker’ found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday committed suicide, say police: BJP workers rejected the autopsy report and called his death a ‘political murder’.
- Water supply in Shimla increases marginally but protests continue: The government ordered all schools in the city to remain closed from Monday to Friday ‘because of the increased tourist activity’.