Sushma Swaraj’s flight goes incommunicado for 14 minutes, no reason provided: However, the Airports Authority of India confirmed that there was no emergency on the Mauritius-bound aircraft. Two BSF jawans killed as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the directors general of military operations of the two countries to hold dialogue again and end the bloodshed. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma alleges unidentified groups sponsored Shillong violence: The administration relaxed curfew in 14 localities from 8 am to 3 pm, but said night curfew would continue across the Meghalaya capital. Congress complains to poll panel about ‘60 lakh fake voters’ in Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls: How did the number of voters increase 40% in the last 10 years when there has been a 10% rise in population, asked Jyotiraditya Scindia. Petrol prices cut for fifth consecutive day, cost of diesel remains the same: The price fell by nine paise in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and by 10 paise in Chennai. Israel strikes Hamas targets in North Gaza during air raids: The airstrikes were conducted after Palestinian forces fired rockets at Israeli territory in response to the killing of a 21-year-old female medic. India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-V off Odisha coast: The weapon has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres. Kerala Youth Congress objects to plan to renominate PJ Kurien to Rajya Sabha: Four MLAs took to Facebook to urge the party to select younger leaders for the Upper House. ‘BJP worker’ found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday committed suicide, say police: BJP workers rejected the autopsy report and called his death a ‘political murder’. Water supply in Shimla increases marginally but protests continue: The government ordered all schools in the city to remain closed from Monday to Friday ‘because of the increased tourist activity’.