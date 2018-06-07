A look at the headlines right now.

Intolerance will only dilute our national identity, says Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event in Nagpur: The former President’s daughter criticised him for attending the event, saying that the speech may not make a lasting impression, but the visuals will remain. Delhi court sentences gangster Abu Salem to seven years in jail in extortion case: The Patiala House Court had in May held Salem guilty of demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman. Protests hinder screening of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’: The film’s producer said it will have a full-fledged release on Friday. Pakistan Supreme Court allows Pervez Musharraf to conditionally file poll nomination papers: The court also summoned the former president on June 13 and assured him that he would not be arrested. JD(U) general secretary says BJP must do ‘justice’ in allocating seats for 2019 General Elections: Shyam Rajak said that the saffron party had not given the JD(U) the ‘priority’ it deserved. India’s maternal mortality ratio drops from 167 in 2011-’13 to 130 in 2014-’16: Kerala is the best performing state with 46 deaths per one lakh live births, down from 61. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu follow. Foreign direct investment into India fell 9% last year, finds United Nations report: Investment by India in other countries more than doubled in 2017, the report said. Afghanistan declares ceasefire with Taliban in Eid-ul-Fitr week: Security forces will continue to target extremist groups other than the Taliban. Dubai-based Indian man loses job for threatening to kill Kerala chief minister: Krishnakumar SN Nair later apologised and said the provocative Facebook Live video was shot when he was in an inebriated condition. Naga talks with Centre postponed after raids on leader’s house in Kohima: But dialogue will resume very soon, said a member of the Naga National Political Groups.