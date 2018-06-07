The big news: India’s soul lies in pluralism, says Pranab Mukherjee, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gangster Abu Salem was sentenced to seven years in jail, and protests hindered the screening of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Intolerance will only dilute our national identity, says Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event in Nagpur: The former President’s daughter criticised him for attending the event, saying that the speech may not make a lasting impression, but the visuals will remain.
- Delhi court sentences gangster Abu Salem to seven years in jail in extortion case: The Patiala House Court had in May held Salem guilty of demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman.
- Protests hinder screening of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’: The film’s producer said it will have a full-fledged release on Friday.
- Pakistan Supreme Court allows Pervez Musharraf to conditionally file poll nomination papers: The court also summoned the former president on June 13 and assured him that he would not be arrested.
- JD(U) general secretary says BJP must do ‘justice’ in allocating seats for 2019 General Elections: Shyam Rajak said that the saffron party had not given the JD(U) the ‘priority’ it deserved.
- India’s maternal mortality ratio drops from 167 in 2011-’13 to 130 in 2014-’16: Kerala is the best performing state with 46 deaths per one lakh live births, down from 61. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu follow.
- Foreign direct investment into India fell 9% last year, finds United Nations report: Investment by India in other countries more than doubled in 2017, the report said.
- Afghanistan declares ceasefire with Taliban in Eid-ul-Fitr week: Security forces will continue to target extremist groups other than the Taliban.
- Dubai-based Indian man loses job for threatening to kill Kerala chief minister: Krishnakumar SN Nair later apologised and said the provocative Facebook Live video was shot when he was in an inebriated condition.
- Naga talks with Centre postponed after raids on leader’s house in Kohima: But dialogue will resume very soon, said a member of the Naga National Political Groups.