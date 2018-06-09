A look at the headlines right now:

Two flights diverted, trains delayed due to bad weather in Mumbai: The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the city till June 11. Karnataka Cabinet portfolios assigned, Kumaraswamy keeps 11 ministries for himself: The chief minister will handle the intelligence wing, but the home ministry, under which the department falls, will be headed by Deputy CM G Parameshwara. Narendra Modi arrives in China for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, to meet Xi Jinping: The Indian prime minister and Chinese president will discuss economic relations between the two countries. Class 12 students of Bihar board say they received marks higher than the total: Some students also claimed that they were awarded marks in tests they never appeared for. Afghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire, but will continue to target foreign troops: The terrorist group also said that its shadow governors should release prisoners who did not pose a future threat. EC inquiry finds no fake voters in Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls: A week ago, the Congress submitted a complaint alleging that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. UP businessman who accused CM’s principal secretary of demanding bribe detained: A video released by state government officials showed Abhishek Gupta saying that he had ‘lost his mental balance’ when he made the allegations. Massive fire breaks out in South Mumbai building, two firefighters injured: A part of the structure in Fort area also collapsed. Two Trinamool Congress workers killed; Opposition blames ‘infighting’ in ruling party: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Partha Chatterjee claimed the party’s supporters were being attacked since the panchayat polls. Academics condemn Association for Asian Studies after MEA bars Pakistani scholars from conference: In a letter, they said it was not possible for the participants to boycott the event at this stage.