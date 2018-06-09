The big news: Flight, train services disrupted as monsoon hits Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kumaraswamy allocated portfolios in the Karnataka Cabinet, and Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping shortly.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two flights diverted, trains delayed due to bad weather in Mumbai: The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the city till June 11.
- Karnataka Cabinet portfolios assigned, Kumaraswamy keeps 11 ministries for himself: The chief minister will handle the intelligence wing, but the home ministry, under which the department falls, will be headed by Deputy CM G Parameshwara.
- Narendra Modi arrives in China for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, to meet Xi Jinping: The Indian prime minister and Chinese president will discuss economic relations between the two countries.
- Class 12 students of Bihar board say they received marks higher than the total: Some students also claimed that they were awarded marks in tests they never appeared for.
- Afghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire, but will continue to target foreign troops: The terrorist group also said that its shadow governors should release prisoners who did not pose a future threat.
- EC inquiry finds no fake voters in Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls: A week ago, the Congress submitted a complaint alleging that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list.
- UP businessman who accused CM’s principal secretary of demanding bribe detained: A video released by state government officials showed Abhishek Gupta saying that he had ‘lost his mental balance’ when he made the allegations.
- Massive fire breaks out in South Mumbai building, two firefighters injured: A part of the structure in Fort area also collapsed.
- Two Trinamool Congress workers killed; Opposition blames ‘infighting’ in ruling party: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Partha Chatterjee claimed the party’s supporters were being attacked since the panchayat polls.
- Academics condemn Association for Asian Studies after MEA bars Pakistani scholars from conference: In a letter, they said it was not possible for the participants to boycott the event at this stage.