A look at the headlines right now:

Connectivity with our neighbours is priority, says Modi at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A day earlier, Xi Jinping accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend an informal summit in India next year, and the two countries signed agreements regarding hydrological information of the Brahmaputra river and exportation of non-basmati rice.

JEE (Advanced) results declared, Panchkula’s Pranav Goyal is the topper: Sahil Jain from Rajasthan’s Kota and Kalash Gupta from New Delhi came in second and third. Assam Police arrest 15 people for lynching two men on suspicions that they were kidnappers: The police have also arrested one person for spreading misinformation on Facebook about child abductors in the area. Donald Trump pulls United States out of G7 joint statement, attacks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: The G7 joint communique advocated a ‘rules-based trading system’, but Trump said he will not withdraw hefty tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports. Six militants killed in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces foil infiltration bid: A search operation is currently under way.

At least four dead in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, heavy rain predicted over the next 48 hours: The coastal districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra also received heavy rain as the monsoon spread across the state. Modi should apologise to Manmohan Singh for remark involving Pakistan during Gujarat polls, says Congress: Spokesperson Pawan Khera, citing an RTI reply, said the prime minister had made the comments based on informal information. Rajasthan man arrested for allegedly killing four-year-old daughter in Jodhpur district: The man allegedly slit the child’s throat as a ‘sacrifice during Ramzan’. Days after Akhilesh Yadav vacates official residence, BJP and SP trade barbs over alleged damage: Photographs of the bungalow, taken soon after the former chief minister and his family vacated it, showed floors and tiles damaged, and AC units missing. Actor Priyanka Chopra apologises for ‘offensive’ episode on ‘Quantico’ after facing online outrage: The episode, which was aired on June 1, invited the wrath of a section of Indian viewers for containing a plot twist involving a Hindu terrorist.