The big news: Narendra Modi addresses plenary session at SCO summit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump arrived in Singapore ahead of their summit, and Panchkula’s Pranav Goyal topped the JEE (Advanced).
A look at the headlines right now:
- Connectivity with our neighbours is priority, says Modi at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A day earlier, Xi Jinping accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend an informal summit in India next year.
- Kim Jong-un, Trump arrive in Singapore for historic summit: This is the first time that a North Korean leader is holding a meeting with a sitting US president.
- JEE (Advanced) results declared, Panchkula’s Pranav Goyal is the topper: Sahil Jain from Rajasthan’s Kota and Kalash Gupta from New Delhi came in second and third.
- Protests in Guwahati against lynching of two men on suspicion that they were kidnappers: Activists demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
- Violence cost India $1.2 trillion – or 9% of GDP – in 2017, finds report: The impact of violence on Syria constituted 68% of its Gross Domestic Product, the highest of all countries.
- Centre opens up 10 posts of joint secretaries to public, private sector professionals: The post has traditionally been filled up by career bureaucrats, who usually join the service after passing the Union Public Service Commission examinations.
- At least nine dead in rain-related incidents in Kerala: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in parts of the state till Thursday.
- Former BJP MLA’s brother arrested from Udaipur for abusing Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti: Director General of Police SP Vaid said a state police team went to Udaipur after receiving inputs on Rajinder Singh’s whereabouts.
- Unhappy Congress, JD(S) leaders in Karnataka want to join BJP, claims BS Yeddyurappa: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the upset MLAs on Saturday in New Delhi, but the talks were inconclusive.
- Nitin Gadkari threatens legal action after activist Shehla Rashid suggests he plotted to kill Modi: The student activist later said her tweet was ‘sarcastic’