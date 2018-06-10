A look at the headlines right now:

Connectivity with our neighbours is priority, says Modi at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A day earlier, Xi Jinping accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend an informal summit in India next year. Kim Jong-un, Trump arrive in Singapore for historic summit: This is the first time that a North Korean leader is holding a meeting with a sitting US president. JEE (Advanced) results declared, Panchkula’s Pranav Goyal is the topper: Sahil Jain from Rajasthan’s Kota and Kalash Gupta from New Delhi came in second and third. Protests in Guwahati against lynching of two men on suspicion that they were kidnappers: Activists demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Violence cost India $1.2 trillion – or 9% of GDP – in 2017, finds report: The impact of violence on Syria constituted 68% of its Gross Domestic Product, the highest of all countries. Centre opens up 10 posts of joint secretaries to public, private sector professionals: The post has traditionally been filled up by career bureaucrats, who usually join the service after passing the Union Public Service Commission examinations. At least nine dead in rain-related incidents in Kerala: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in parts of the state till Thursday. Former BJP MLA’s brother arrested from Udaipur for abusing Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti: Director General of Police SP Vaid said a state police team went to Udaipur after receiving inputs on Rajinder Singh’s whereabouts. Unhappy Congress, JD(S) leaders in Karnataka want to join BJP, claims BS Yeddyurappa: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the upset MLAs on Saturday in New Delhi, but the talks were inconclusive. Nitin Gadkari threatens legal action after activist Shehla Rashid suggests he plotted to kill Modi: The student activist later said her tweet was ‘sarcastic’