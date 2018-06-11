A look at the headlines right now:

India refuses to back China’s Belt and Road Initiative at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi had said connectivity with neighbours was India’s priority and China’s Xi Jinping accepted his invitation to attend an informal summit in India in 2019. Protests erupt in Guwahati against the lynching of two men on suspicions that they were kidnappers: The police have so far arrested 15 people in connection with the incident. PNB scam accused Nirav Modi seeks political asylum in United Kingdom, says report: Modi has sought protection from ‘political persecution’, the newspaper quoted Indian and British officials as saying. Kim Jong-un, Trump arrive in Singapore for historic summit: This is the first time that a North Korean leader is holding a meeting with a sitting US president. Violence cost India $1.2 trillion – or 9% of GDP – in 2017, finds report: The impact of violence on Syria constituted 68% of its Gross Domestic Product, the highest of all countries. Pranab Mukherjee will not enter active politics again, says his daughter: Sharmistha Mukherjee made the statement in response to the Shiv Sena’s speculation over her father as the RSS’ choice of prime minister. Centre opens up 10 posts of joint secretaries to public, private sector professionals: The post has traditionally been filled up by career bureaucrats, who usually join the service after passing the Union Public Service Commission examinations. Former BJP MLA’s brother arrested from Udaipur for abusing Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti: Director General of Police SP Vaid said a state police team went to Udaipur after receiving inputs on Rajinder Singh’s whereabouts. Unhappy Congress, JD(S) leaders in Karnataka want to join BJP, claims BS Yeddyurappa: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the upset MLAs on Saturday in New Delhi, but the talks were inconclusive. Nitin Gadkari threatens legal action after activist Shehla Rashid suggests he plotted to kill Modi: The student activist later said her tweet was ‘sarcastic’.