The big news: India declines to endorse China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Protests erupted in Guwahati on Sunday night, days after two men were lynched, and businessman Nirav Modi reportedly sought asylum in UK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India refuses to back China’s Belt and Road Initiative at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi had said connectivity with neighbours was India’s priority and China’s Xi Jinping accepted his invitation to attend an informal summit in India in 2019.
- Protests erupt in Guwahati against the lynching of two men on suspicions that they were kidnappers: The police have so far arrested 15 people in connection with the incident.
- PNB scam accused Nirav Modi seeks political asylum in United Kingdom, says report: Modi has sought protection from ‘political persecution’, the newspaper quoted Indian and British officials as saying.
- Kim Jong-un, Trump arrive in Singapore for historic summit: This is the first time that a North Korean leader is holding a meeting with a sitting US president.
- Violence cost India $1.2 trillion – or 9% of GDP – in 2017, finds report: The impact of violence on Syria constituted 68% of its Gross Domestic Product, the highest of all countries.
- Pranab Mukherjee will not enter active politics again, says his daughter: Sharmistha Mukherjee made the statement in response to the Shiv Sena’s speculation over her father as the RSS’ choice of prime minister.
- Centre opens up 10 posts of joint secretaries to public, private sector professionals: The post has traditionally been filled up by career bureaucrats, who usually join the service after passing the Union Public Service Commission examinations.
- Former BJP MLA’s brother arrested from Udaipur for abusing Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti: Director General of Police SP Vaid said a state police team went to Udaipur after receiving inputs on Rajinder Singh’s whereabouts.
- Unhappy Congress, JD(S) leaders in Karnataka want to join BJP, claims BS Yeddyurappa: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the upset MLAs on Saturday in New Delhi, but the talks were inconclusive.
- Nitin Gadkari threatens legal action after activist Shehla Rashid suggests he plotted to kill Modi: The student activist later said her tweet was ‘sarcastic’.