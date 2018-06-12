At least three Afghan soldiers were killed and five were injured in clashes with the Taliban in the Sar-e-Pul province on Monday night, ToloNews reported.

The Taliban opened fire on security check posts in Qaflatoon village in Sar-e-pul city, said Mohammad Hanif Rezayee, an Army spokesperson. “The Taliban has also suffered casualties but there is no exact information about their casualties yet,” he added.

Some unconfirmed reports claimed that the militants had killed several villages in the area, but the security forces have neither denied nor confirmed it.

The attack came on a day when Afghanistan faced at least three other similar incidents. At least 12 people were killed and 31 were wounded after an explosion in Kabul’s Darulaman area. The Kabul Police said that it was a suicide bombing. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, at least four gunmen were killed after they attacked the education department in the city of Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province on Monday morning. While one attacker detonated himself near the building, the other three were killed in a gunfight with security forces. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In Monday’s third incident, 15 security personnel were killed after an attack by suspected Taliban militants in Kunduz province.

The attacks came days after the Taliban said its militants would not launch attacks against Afghan security forces for three days during the Eid holiday. Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani had announced a unilateral ceasefire from June 12 to June 19.