The big news: Kim Jong-un commits to denuclearisation in meeting with Trump, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress President Rahul Gandhi pleaded not guilty in RSS defamation case, and a Delhi minister began a fast at the LG’s office.
- Kim Jong-un meets Donald Trump, commits to ‘complete denuclearisation’ of Korean Peninsula: The US president said the process would start ‘very, very quickly’.
- Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court, pleads not guilty in RSS defamation case: The Congress president dared the Hindutva organisation and the BJP to slap ‘as many cases as they want’ against him.
- Delhi minister begins fast after sitting at LG office for 15 hours against ‘striking’ IAS officers: Four ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have stayed put at Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening.
- Assam Police arrest 30 people for their role in the killing of two men in Karbi Anglong: Protests against the incident continued in Guwahati on Tuesday.
- CBI moves Madras HC challenging discharge of Maran brothers in illegal BSNL telephone exchange case: Former Information Technology Minister Dayanidhi Maran is accused of abusing his position and causing a loss Rs 1.78 crore to the public exchequer.
- Attackers gun down secular writer and publisher Shahzahan Bachchu in Munshiganj: Five motorcycle-borne men dragged the 60-year-old man out of a shop before shooting him in his village of Kakaldi.
- Private hospitals in Chennai favour foreigners over Indian patients for organ transplants, says report: Protocol dictates that Indian patients get first priority on the waiting list, followed by non-resident Indians and international patients.
- Three soldiers killed, five injured in clashes with Taliban in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province: The attack came hours after the Islamic State and other militant groups carried out three other attacks across the country.
- Lesbian couple end lives in Gujarat, say police: The husband of one of the women reportedly ended his life on June 8 after she left him.
- India protests amendments to interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied territory in Jammu and Kashmir: The MEA said it was against any action to ‘alter the status’ of territories illegally occupied by Pakistan in the state, and asked Islamabad to vacate them.