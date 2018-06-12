A look at the headlines right now:

Kim Jong-un meets Donald Trump, commits to ‘complete denuclearisation’ of Korean Peninsula: The US president said the process would start ‘very, very quickly’. Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court, pleads not guilty in RSS defamation case: The Congress president dared the Hindutva organisation and the BJP to slap ‘as many cases as they want’ against him. Delhi minister begins fast after sitting at LG office for 15 hours against ‘striking’ IAS officers: Four ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have stayed put at Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening. Assam Police arrest 30 people for their role in the killing of two men in Karbi Anglong: Protests against the incident continued in Guwahati on Tuesday. CBI moves Madras HC challenging discharge of Maran brothers in illegal BSNL telephone exchange case: Former Information Technology Minister Dayanidhi Maran is accused of abusing his position and causing a loss Rs 1.78 crore to the public exchequer. Attackers gun down secular writer and publisher Shahzahan Bachchu in Munshiganj: Five motorcycle-borne men dragged the 60-year-old man out of a shop before shooting him in his village of Kakaldi. Private hospitals in Chennai favour foreigners over Indian patients for organ transplants, says report: Protocol dictates that Indian patients get first priority on the waiting list, followed by non-resident Indians and international patients. Three soldiers killed, five injured in clashes with Taliban in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province: The attack came hours after the Islamic State and other militant groups carried out three other attacks across the country. Lesbian couple end lives in Gujarat, say police: The husband of one of the women reportedly ended his life on June 8 after she left him. India protests amendments to interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied territory in Jammu and Kashmir: The MEA said it was against any action to ‘alter the status’ of territories illegally occupied by Pakistan in the state, and asked Islamabad to vacate them.