The big news: SIT arrests sixth suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi pleaded not guilty in the RSS defamation case, and religious leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shot himself dead in Indore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Investigation team arrests another suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder case: A magistrate’s court remanded 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmare in SIT custody for 14 days.
- Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case, pleads not guilty: The Congress president dared the Hindutva organisation and the BJP to slap ‘as many cases as they want’ against him.
- Religious leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shoots himself dead at Indore home: Maharaj was offered minister of state status by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April, but he declined.
- ‘Kim Jong-un is already destroying a major missile site,’ says Donald Trump: The US president sanctions against North Korea stay in place for now but will be removed as soon as Washington is sure ‘nukes are no longer a factor’.
- Arvind Kejriwal’s protest at LG’s office is a mockery of democracy, says Delhi BJP chief: The chief minister and his colleagues have been sitting at Anil Baijlal’s office for 19 hours to force him to end a strike by bureaucrats.
- Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi in Punjab National Bank case: Modi and his associates are accused of cheating the bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
- Retail inflation rose to 4.87% for May, industrial output grew by 4.9% in April: Fruit prices rose the most while prices of pulses nosedived.
- Centre mulling over linking driving licence with Aadhaar, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: The law minister said it would help catch drunk drivers if they ‘escape from one state to another after killing people’.
- United States opens de facto embassy in Taiwan’s capital Taipei, angers China: China, which considers the island nation as an integral part of its territory, said it was ‘gravely concerned’ by the move.
- Indian-origin head chef of Dubai restaurant under fire for ‘anti-Islam’ remarks: Atul Kochhar accused Priyanka Chopra of not respecting the sentiments of Hindus, ‘who have been terrorised by Islam for over 2,000 years’.