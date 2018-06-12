A look at the headlines right now:

Investigation team arrests another suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder case: A magistrate’s court remanded 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmare in SIT custody for 14 days. Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case, pleads not guilty: The Congress president dared the Hindutva organisation and the BJP to slap ‘as many cases as they want’ against him. Religious leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shoots himself dead at Indore home: Maharaj was offered minister of state status by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April, but he declined. ‘Kim Jong-un is already destroying a major missile site,’ says Donald Trump: The US president sanctions against North Korea stay in place for now but will be removed as soon as Washington is sure ‘nukes are no longer a factor’. Arvind Kejriwal’s protest at LG’s office is a mockery of democracy, says Delhi BJP chief: The chief minister and his colleagues have been sitting at Anil Baijlal’s office for 19 hours to force him to end a strike by bureaucrats. Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi in Punjab National Bank case: Modi and his associates are accused of cheating the bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore. Retail inflation rose to 4.87% for May, industrial output grew by 4.9% in April: Fruit prices rose the most while prices of pulses nosedived. Centre mulling over linking driving licence with Aadhaar, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: The law minister said it would help catch drunk drivers if they ‘escape from one state to another after killing people’. United States opens de facto embassy in Taiwan’s capital Taipei, angers China: China, which considers the island nation as an integral part of its territory, said it was ‘gravely concerned’ by the move. Indian-origin head chef of Dubai restaurant under fire for ‘anti-Islam’ remarks: Atul Kochhar accused Priyanka Chopra of not respecting the sentiments of Hindus, ‘who have been terrorised by Islam for over 2,000 years’.