The big news: UN report on Kashmir calls for probe into rights violations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Madras HC delivered a split verdict on the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, and the air quality in Delhi is still severe.
- India rejects UN’s first report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, calls it fallacious: The United Nations’ first report on Kashmir has detailed human rights violations and abuses on both sides of the Line of Control..
- Madras HC delivers split verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, third judge to hear matter: Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the disqualification, while Justice M Sundar disagreed.
- Air quality stays ‘severe’ in Delhi, thick dusty haze likely to persist till Friday: A number of flights from Chandigarh airport were cancelled on Thursday because of low visibility in cities across North India.
- Two killed in Manipur, four die in Tripura due to heavy rain: At least four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Kozhikode and Thrissur.
- ‘Women should stay childless rather than give birth to those who deform society,’ says BJP MLA: Pannalal Shakya told women to follow an old couplet that asks them to only birth to children who are devoted, charitable or brave.
- India expresses ‘deep dismay’ over Maldivian court’s decision to imprison former president, judges: The Ministry of External Affairs said the verdict casts doubt on the Maldivian government’s commitment to uphold the rule of law.
- Members of Hafiz Saeed’s political party to contest Pakistan polls from another platform: The Election Commission had dismissed Saeed’s outfit’s plea to register because of its links with the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks.
- Wholesale price inflation rose to 4.43% in May – the highest in over a year: The inflation rate was at a 14-month high, mainly due to increasing prices of fuel and vegetables.
- US prosecutors reviewing allegations of sexual assault against actor Sylvester Stallone: A woman filed a police report in November 2017, accusing the action star of raping her 27 years ago.
- Russian legislator asks women not to have sex with foreign men at FIFA World Cup: The head of parliament’s committee for families, women and children said mixed-race children face discrimination and have been suffering since the Soviet era.