The big news: Ceasefire against militants in Kashmir will not be extended, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Arvind Kejriwal assured safety for IAS officers in Delhi, and Narendra Modi called for a double-digit GDP growth at NITI Aayog meeting.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre decides not to extend ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir: At least two people were injured in a blast inside park in Ganderbal.
- Arvind Kejriwal assures safety for Delhi IAS officers, minister Satyendar Jain taken to hospital on sixth day of fast: On Sunday, the Delhi Police stopped the AAP workers’ protest march to Narendra Modi’s residence.
- The challenge now is to take economic growth to double digits, says PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet: Tamil Nadu urged the Centre to allow state governments to collect income tax.
- At least two Assam Rifles jawans killed in attack by suspected insurgents: The banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
- North East flood toll rises to 17 as heavy rainfall continues to trigger landslides: In the governing council meeting of the think tank NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the chief ministers of flood-affected states.
- Rescue vessel Aquarius arrives in Spain a week after Italy refuses entry to over 600 refugees: Spainish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to take the ship in carrying 630 migrants and promised free healthcare.
- Bahujan Samaj Party rules out alliance in Madhya Pradesh: The Congress also refuted reports that it had claimed alliance negotiations with the Bahujan Samaj Party were underway.
- Five men allegedly sodomise teenager in Ghaziabad: They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- At least 31 killed in suspected Boko Haram suicide attacks in Nigeria: The militants reportedly fired rocket-propelled grenades after twin blasts which increased the casualties.
- Nirav Modi had six passports and may now be in Belgium, says report: Investigating Agency officials said the absconding businessman may now face a new FIR against him.