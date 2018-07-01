The big news: Narendra Modi rules out single tax rate under GST, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Eleven members of a family were found dead in Delhi, and at least 48 people were killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Milk and Mercedes can’t have same tax’, says Narendra Modi as he rules out single rate under GST: Meanwhile, on the first anniversary of the rollout of the new indirect tax structure, the Congress criticised the Centre for a ‘flawed implementation’.
- Eleven members of a family dead in Burari, police suspect ‘mystical practices’ were involved: Ten of the bodies were blindfolded and hanging from a railing, reports said.
- At least 48 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal district:
The prime minister said all possible assistance is being provided at the site and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat announced Rs 2 lakh for the victims’ families.
- Five lynched after mob suspects them to be child kidnappers in Dhule district on Maharashtra: In Chennai too, two migrant labourers were beaten by a mob on similar suspicion on Sunday, but they survived.
- Mandsaur rape victim’s father demands death sentence for accused, police set up SIT inquiry: The girl is now recovering, and doctors said she is out of danger.
- Afghanistan ends unilateral ceasefire with Taliban, orders security forces to resume operations: Twelve people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion in Jalalabad.
- Amarnath Yatra resumes as flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves: The fourth batch of 6,877 pilgrims left for Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in 229 vehicles on Sunday morning.
- Christians in Arunachal Pradesh welcome plan to repeal anti-conversion law but tribal groups oppose it: The state passed the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act in 1978.
- Kishtwar administration asks WhatsApp group owners to get registered in 10 days: The group administrators will need to sign an undertaking, accepting responsibility for posts on their chats.
- United opposition fields veteran lawmaker against President Abdulla Yameen in Maldives: Former President Mohamed Nasheed had withdrawn his candidature on Friday.