‘Milk and Mercedes can’t have same tax’, says Narendra Modi as he rules out single rate under GST: Meanwhile, on the first anniversary of the rollout of the new indirect tax structure, the Congress criticised the Centre for a ‘flawed implementation’.

Eleven members of a family dead in Burari, police suspect ‘mystical practices’ were involved: Ten of the bodies were blindfolded and hanging from a railing, reports said.

At least 48 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal district:

The prime minister said all possible assistance is being provided at the site and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat announced Rs 2 lakh for the victims’ families. Five lynched after mob suspects them to be child kidnappers in Dhule district on Maharashtra: In Chennai too, two migrant labourers were beaten by a mob on similar suspicion on Sunday, but they survived. Mandsaur rape victim’s father demands death sentence for accused, police set up SIT inquiry: The girl is now recovering, and doctors said she is out of danger. Afghanistan ends unilateral ceasefire with Taliban, orders security forces to resume operations: Twelve people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion in Jalalabad.

Amarnath Yatra resumes as flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves: The fourth batch of 6,877 pilgrims left for Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in 229 vehicles on Sunday morning. Christians in Arunachal Pradesh welcome plan to repeal anti-conversion law but tribal groups oppose it: The state passed the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act in 1978. Kishtwar administration asks WhatsApp group owners to get registered in 10 days: The group administrators will need to sign an undertaking, accepting responsibility for posts on their chats. United opposition fields veteran lawmaker against President Abdulla Yameen in Maldives: Former President Mohamed Nasheed had withdrawn his candidature on Friday.