The big news: Four killed in blaze at residential building in Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died at 63, and India may turn down UAE’s offer of Rs 700 crore assistance to Kerala.
- Four dead, 16 injured after fire breaks out at residential building in Parel area of Mumbai: The building’s fire fighting system was not working, said the deputy chief fire officer.
- Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dies at 63: He had also served as the president of the party’s Mumbai unit.
- India may turn down UAE’s Rs 700-crore offer and other foreign aid for Kerala, say reports: The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to announce its stance on the matter.
- Two Donald Trump aides found guilty of fraud, US president implicated: Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to eight counts of making illegal campaign contributions.
- Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.
- UIDAI warns citizens against sharing Aadhaar number in public: The Aadhaar authority said people do not share their debit, credit or PAN card number openly.
- Centre pushes for ‘green crackers’ this Diwali, opposes plea in Supreme Court for blanket ban: The top court was hearing several petitions that demanded a ban on the use, manufacture, licensing, sale, resale or distribution of firecrackers.
- Facebook, Twitter take action against hundreds of accounts linked to Iran, Russia ahead of US polls: While Facebook removed 652 pages, groups and accounts, Twitter blocked 284 accounts.
- Kerala likely to get cyclone warning centre within a month after ‘severe weather events’ hit region: The facility will come up in Thiruvananthapuram.
- The thickest parts of the Arctic sea ice are moving away from the Greenland coast, say scientists: Warm winds and heatwave have led to an unprecedented breaking up of the ice twice this year already.