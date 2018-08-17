quick reads

The big news: Four killed in blaze at residential building in Mumbai, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died at 63, and India may turn down UAE’s offer of Rs 700 crore assistance to Kerala.

by 
PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Four dead, 16 injured after fire breaks out at residential building in Parel area of Mumbai: The building’s fire fighting system was not working, said the deputy chief fire officer.   
  2. Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dies at 63: He had also served as the president of the party’s Mumbai unit.   
  3. India may turn down UAE’s Rs 700-crore offer and other foreign aid for Kerala, say reports: The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to announce its stance on the matter.   
  4. Two Donald Trump aides found guilty of fraud, US president implicated: Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to eight counts of making illegal campaign contributions.   
  5. Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.   
  6. UIDAI warns citizens against sharing Aadhaar number in public: The Aadhaar authority said people do not share their debit, credit or PAN card number openly.   
  7. Centre pushes for ‘green crackers’ this Diwali, opposes plea in Supreme Court for blanket ban: The top court was hearing several petitions that demanded a ban on the use, manufacture, licensing, sale, resale or distribution of firecrackers.   
  8. Facebook, Twitter take action against hundreds of accounts linked to Iran, Russia ahead of US polls: While Facebook removed 652 pages, groups and accounts, Twitter blocked 284 accounts.   
  9. Kerala likely to get cyclone warning centre within a month after ‘severe weather events’ hit region: The facility will come up in Thiruvananthapuram.  
  10. The thickest parts of the Arctic sea ice are moving away from the Greenland coast, say scientists: Warm winds and heatwave have led to an unprecedented breaking up of the ice twice this year already.   
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.