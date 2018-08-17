quick reads

The big news: SC orders Mullaperiyar dam level to be kept at 139.99 feet, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The top court rejected pleas for re-elections in West Bengal panchayat seats, and India won men’s tennis doubles gold in Asian Games.

by 
PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said water was released gradually from the dam and Kerala’s accusations are baseless.
  2. No re-election for West Bengal panchayat seats that TMC won uncontested, says Supreme Court: The bench, however, allowed candidates in uncontested seats to file petitions challenging the result within 30 days. 
  3. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Kazakh pair to clinch men’s doubles gold in Asian Games: Heena Sidhu bagged 10m air pistol bronze to win first individual Asian Games medal.
  4. Cyrus Mistry should not be forced to sell shares in company, law tribunal tells Tata Sons: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal refused to pass an order on the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company. 
  5. Health ministry panel report says Johnson & Johnson hid facts on faulty hip implants: The Indian Express reported that over 3,600 patients with the implants were untraceable, and at least four people had died after undergoing surgery to implant the devices.  
  6. Australia’s Liberal Party elects Scott Morrison the new prime minister: Incumbent Malcolm Turnbull had been facing poor opinion polls and did not contest the party ballot.  
  7. Delhi High Court rejects appeals of 15 convicted for caste violence in Haryana’s Mirchpur in 2010: The court also convicted 20 people who had earlier been acquitted.  
  8. Nirmala Sitharaman visits Karnataka’s Kodagu district to supervise rehabilitation operations: The defence minister said she would speak to Nitin Gadkari and apprise him of the condition of roads in the district that were damaged during the floods.  
  9. US Attorney general says Department of Justice will not be influenced by politics: His comments came after the President Donald Trump said Jeff Sessions never took control of the department.  
  10. At least 14 Kanwariyas injured in clashes with residents in Rajasthan’s Tonk district: Authorities have issued prohibitory orders in the locality where the incident took place. 
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.