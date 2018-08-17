The big news: SC orders Mullaperiyar dam level to be kept at 139.99 feet, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The top court rejected pleas for re-elections in West Bengal panchayat seats, and India won men’s tennis doubles gold in Asian Games.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said water was released gradually from the dam and Kerala’s accusations are baseless.
- No re-election for West Bengal panchayat seats that TMC won uncontested, says Supreme Court: The bench, however, allowed candidates in uncontested seats to file petitions challenging the result within 30 days.
- Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Kazakh pair to clinch men’s doubles gold in Asian Games: Heena Sidhu bagged 10m air pistol bronze to win first individual Asian Games medal.
- Cyrus Mistry should not be forced to sell shares in company, law tribunal tells Tata Sons: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal refused to pass an order on the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company.
- Health ministry panel report says Johnson & Johnson hid facts on faulty hip implants: The Indian Express reported that over 3,600 patients with the implants were untraceable, and at least four people had died after undergoing surgery to implant the devices.
- Australia’s Liberal Party elects Scott Morrison the new prime minister: Incumbent Malcolm Turnbull had been facing poor opinion polls and did not contest the party ballot.
- Delhi High Court rejects appeals of 15 convicted for caste violence in Haryana’s Mirchpur in 2010: The court also convicted 20 people who had earlier been acquitted.
- Nirmala Sitharaman visits Karnataka’s Kodagu district to supervise rehabilitation operations: The defence minister said she would speak to Nitin Gadkari and apprise him of the condition of roads in the district that were damaged during the floods.
- US Attorney general says Department of Justice will not be influenced by politics: His comments came after the President Donald Trump said Jeff Sessions never took control of the department.
- At least 14 Kanwariyas injured in clashes with residents in Rajasthan’s Tonk district: Authorities have issued prohibitory orders in the locality where the incident took place.