The big news: BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘the wisest fool in Congress’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC ruled against re-polling in West Bengal’s panchayat elections, and the BJP claimed UAE did not offer Rs 700 crore for Kerala floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi compares RSS to Muslim Brotherhood organisation: The Bharatiya Janata Party called the Congress leader the “wisest fool in Congress”.
- No re-election for panchayat seats that TMC won uncontested in West Bengal, says Supreme Court: In another case, the top court asked the state to respond to a plea seeking a CBI inquiry into BJP workers’ murders.
- Who told you UAE has offered Rs 700-crore aid to Kerala, BJP asks Pinarayi Vijayan: Pakistan Prime Minister said Islamabad was ready to give humanitarian assistance.
- Three people killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, over 5,000 relocated to relief camps: Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar said nearly 186 villages were affected in the rain and 7,167 acres of standing crops were submerged.
- Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said water was released gradually from the dam and Kerala’s accusations are baseless.
- Maneka Gandhi tells Air India to expedite sexual harassment case inquiries, sensitise male employees: The minister for Women and Child Development said there are 12 cases being investigated by the airline’s internal complaint committees.
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi in hotel scam case: The Enforcement Directorate chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in New Delhi.
- US says it is deeply concerned by ‘excessive restrictions’ that journalists face in China: The statement came days after Chinese authorities declined to extend the visa of an Indian American journalist, Megha Rajagopalan.
- NIA arrests Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip in missing arms case: The agency is investigating the theft of 56 pistols and 58 magazines between 2016 and early 2017.
- Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Kazakh pair to clinch men’s doubles gold in Asian Games: Heena Sidhu bagged 10m air pistol bronze to win first individual Asian Games medal.