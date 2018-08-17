quick reads

The big news: BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘the wisest fool in Congress’, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: SC ruled against re-polling in West Bengal’s panchayat elections, and the BJP claimed UAE did not offer Rs 700 crore for Kerala floods.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress President Rahul Gandhi compares RSS to Muslim Brotherhood organisation: The Bharatiya Janata Party called the Congress leader the “wisest fool in Congress”.
  2. No re-election for panchayat seats that TMC won uncontested in West Bengal, says Supreme Court: In another case, the top court asked the state to respond to a plea seeking a CBI inquiry into BJP workers’ murders. 
  3. Who told you UAE has offered Rs 700-crore aid to Kerala, BJP asks Pinarayi Vijayan: Pakistan Prime Minister said Islamabad was ready to give humanitarian assistance.
  4. Three people killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, over 5,000 relocated to relief camps: Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar said nearly 186 villages were affected in the rain and 7,167 acres of standing crops were submerged.  
  5. Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said water was released gradually from the dam and Kerala’s accusations are baseless. 
  6. Maneka Gandhi tells Air India to expedite sexual harassment case inquiries, sensitise male employees: The minister for Women and Child Development said there are 12 cases being investigated by the airline’s internal complaint committees.  
  7. ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi in hotel scam case: The Enforcement Directorate chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in New Delhi.  
  8. US says it is deeply concerned by ‘excessive restrictions’ that journalists face in China: The statement came days after Chinese authorities declined to extend the visa of an Indian American journalist, Megha Rajagopalan.
  9. NIA arrests Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip in missing arms case: The agency is investigating the theft of 56 pistols and 58 magazines between 2016 and early 2017.  
  10. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Kazakh pair to clinch men’s doubles gold in Asian Games: Heena Sidhu bagged 10m air pistol bronze to win first individual Asian Games medal.  
