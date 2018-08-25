The big news: Rahul Gandhi denies Congress’ role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The union health ministry announced an additional Rs 18.71-crore aid for Kerala, and Elon Musk said Tesla would continue to be publicly traded.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Rahul Gandhi says in London: The Congress president, however, said he completely supports punishment for ‘anything wrong done during that period’.
- Union health ministry announces additional Rs 18.71 crore financial aid for flood-ravaged Kerala: The funds will be disbursed to sanitation, village health and nutrition committees.
- Elon Musk drops plan to take Tesla private as shareholders’ sentiment was ‘please don’t do this’: After he claimed to take the company private, two investors sued him and Tesla for allegedly manipulating the company’s share prices through misleading tweets.
- Lab-grown meat may end violence over cow slaughter, says Union minister Maneka Gandhi: She claimed 66% consumers are ready to accept lab-grown ‘ahimsa’ meat taken from animal cells.
- Rs 78 crore was ‘physically withdrawn’ from 28 countries using cloned ATM cards in Cosmos Bank hack: The police will now try to identify the money mules used in countries such as the US, UK, Russia, Canada and the UAE.
- Nirmala Sitharaman rebukes Karnataka minister during press conference: Kodagu district in-charge minister Mahesh asked her to end a meeting with victims because officials involved with rehabilitation work were waiting for her.
- Rohingya refugees stage protests, rallies in Bangladesh to mark first anniversary: More than 7 lakh stateless Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state after being subjected to violence by the country’s security forces in August 2017.
- Petrol pump dealers claim oil companies are forcing them to display Modi’s photos at outlets, reports The Hindu: The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers said dealers were being threatened that supplies would be blocked if the advisory is not followed.
- Police register case against officials of Child Welfare Committee in Deoria shelter home abuse case: The accused were charged under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, said a police officer.
- Eighteen dead, 19 injured after fire breaks out at a hotel in China’s Harbin city: The fire blazed for more than three hours and burned down an area of about 400 square metres.