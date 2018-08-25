A look at the headlines right now:

Congress was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Rahul Gandhi says in London: The Congress president, however, said he completely supports punishment for ‘anything wrong done during that period’. Union health ministry announces additional Rs 18.71 crore financial aid for flood-ravaged Kerala: The funds will be disbursed to sanitation, village health and nutrition committees. Elon Musk drops plan to take Tesla private as shareholders’ sentiment was ‘please don’t do this’: After he claimed to take the company private, two investors sued him and Tesla for allegedly manipulating the company’s share prices through misleading tweets. Lab-grown meat may end violence over cow slaughter, says Union minister Maneka Gandhi: She claimed 66% consumers are ready to accept lab-grown ‘ahimsa’ meat taken from animal cells. Rs 78 crore was ‘physically withdrawn’ from 28 countries using cloned ATM cards in Cosmos Bank hack: The police will now try to identify the money mules used in countries such as the US, UK, Russia, Canada and the UAE. Nirmala Sitharaman rebukes Karnataka minister during press conference: Kodagu district in-charge minister Mahesh asked her to end a meeting with victims because officials involved with rehabilitation work were waiting for her. Rohingya refugees stage protests, rallies in Bangladesh to mark first anniversary: More than 7 lakh stateless Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state after being subjected to violence by the country’s security forces in August 2017. Petrol pump dealers claim oil companies are forcing them to display Modi’s photos at outlets, reports The Hindu: The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers said dealers were being threatened that supplies would be blocked if the advisory is not followed. Police register case against officials of Child Welfare Committee in Deoria shelter home abuse case: The accused were charged under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, said a police officer. Eighteen dead, 19 injured after fire breaks out at a hotel in China’s Harbin city: The fire blazed for more than three hours and burned down an area of about 400 square metres.