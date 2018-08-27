The big news: Two killed as man opens fire at video game event in Florida, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two government buildings collapsed in Ahmedabad, and the CBI for the first time linked the murders of Gauri Lankesh and Narendra Dabholkar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two die in shooting at video game tournament in Florida, gunman kills himself: At least 13 people were injured in the incident when the shooter opened fire in a shopping and dining complex in Jacksonville.
- Some feared trapped as two four-storey government buildings collapse in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area: While the administration said it asked residents to vacate the buildings a day in advance, residents claimed they were alerted only hours before the accident.
- Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar murders are linked, CBI tells court: The agency said a suspect in the Lankesh case had handed over a pistol and three bullets to the prime accused in the Dabholkar case.
- Kerala CM thanks armed forces for flood relief work, asks people to donate one month’s salary: Speaking in his monthly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with the victims.
- There was no shortage of oxygen at Gorakhpur hospital, says Adityanath on infant deaths: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister blamed internal politics at the BRD Medical College and Hospital for the ‘negative news’ about the deaths.
- Hundreds booked after clashes between two communities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A row broke out after the watchman of a gurudwara allegedly hit a minor girl with a stick for selling rakhis.
- Hima Das, Muhammad Anas, Dutee Chand win silver medals in athletics at Asian Games: On Sunday, Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an individual equestrian medal in 36 years.
- All non-communal, non-BJP forces should come together for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says Amartya Sen: The Nobel laureate said minorities and the liberal forces in the country will need to be more vocal and assertive.
- US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017.
- Indian, American scientists discover four species of lizards in Western Ghats: One of these, ‘Cnemaspis limayei’, has been named after Sunil Limaye, a former director of Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park.