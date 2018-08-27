A look at the headlines right now:

Two die in shooting at video game tournament in Florida, gunman kills himself: At least 13 people were injured in the incident when the shooter opened fire in a shopping and dining complex in Jacksonville. Some feared trapped as two four-storey government buildings collapse in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area: While the administration said it asked residents to vacate the buildings a day in advance, residents claimed they were alerted only hours before the accident. Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar murders are linked, CBI tells court: The agency said a suspect in the Lankesh case had handed over a pistol and three bullets to the prime accused in the Dabholkar case. Kerala CM thanks armed forces for flood relief work, asks people to donate one month’s salary: Speaking in his monthly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with the victims. There was no shortage of oxygen at Gorakhpur hospital, says Adityanath on infant deaths: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister blamed internal politics at the BRD Medical College and Hospital for the ‘negative news’ about the deaths. Hundreds booked after clashes between two communities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A row broke out after the watchman of a gurudwara allegedly hit a minor girl with a stick for selling rakhis. Hima Das, Muhammad Anas, Dutee Chand win silver medals in athletics at Asian Games: On Sunday, Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an individual equestrian medal in 36 years. All non-communal, non-BJP forces should come together for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says Amartya Sen: The Nobel laureate said minorities and the liberal forces in the country will need to be more vocal and assertive. US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. Indian, American scientists discover four species of lizards in Western Ghats: One of these, ‘Cnemaspis limayei’, has been named after Sunil Limaye, a former director of Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park.