Silver for PV Sindhu after straight-games loss to top seed Tai Tzu Ying: India bagged silver in both men’s and women’s archery compound team. MK Stalin elected president of DMK: His election to the post was smooth as all the 65 district secretaries of the party had proposed his name for the post and his was the only nomination.

Heavy rain in Delhi, Gurugram causes waterlogging, triggers traffic jam: Delhi air quality improved this year and the Capital saw 118 ‘clean’ days till August 26.

Nation-wide raids at the homes of human rights activists by Pune Police: Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Stan Swamy, Varavara Rao are among those whose homes have been searched. Andhra Pradesh college education body publishes Aadhaar details of over 64,000 students: Details such as caste, gender, college, course name and district have been made public on the website.

Sanathan Sanstha claims it has no links with those arrested in Nalasopara and Dabholkar murder cases: The Hindutva organisation claimed it will take legal action against ‘false stories’.

Indian development economist Satya S Tripathi appointed to top UN post: The new assistant secretary-general will also head the New York office of the United Nations Environment Programme.

Sharad Pawar says PM can be decided after polls, happy with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not in the race’ remark: The Nationalist Congress Party chief insisted on forge alliances with anti-BJP parties at the state level. Museum for all PMs at Teen Murti complex will not hurt Nehru’s legacy, says director: Shakti Sinha said that the idea was merely to ‘democratise’ the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. Facebook bans Myanmar military officials after UN report says they should be tried for genocide: The social media network said it has also banned 52 pages, followed by 12 million people, and one Instagram account.