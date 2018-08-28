The big news: PV Sindhu wins India’s first Asian Games silver in badminton, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MK Stalin was elected president of the DMK, and heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and Gurugram on Tuesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Silver for PV Sindhu after straight-games loss to top seed Tai Tzu Ying: India bagged silver in both men’s and women’s archery compound team.
- MK Stalin elected president of DMK: His election to the post was smooth as all the 65 district secretaries of the party had proposed his name for the post and his was the only nomination.
- Heavy rain in Delhi, Gurugram causes waterlogging, triggers traffic jam: Delhi air quality improved this year and the Capital saw 118 ‘clean’ days till August 26.
- Nation-wide raids at the homes of human rights activists by Pune Police: Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Stan Swamy, Varavara Rao are among those whose homes have been searched.
- Andhra Pradesh college education body publishes Aadhaar details of over 64,000 students: Details such as caste, gender, college, course name and district have been made public on the website.
- Sanathan Sanstha claims it has no links with those arrested in Nalasopara and Dabholkar murder cases: The Hindutva organisation claimed it will take legal action against ‘false stories’.
- Indian development economist Satya S Tripathi appointed to top UN post: The new assistant secretary-general will also head the New York office of the United Nations Environment Programme.
- Sharad Pawar says PM can be decided after polls, happy with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not in the race’ remark: The Nationalist Congress Party chief insisted on forge alliances with anti-BJP parties at the state level.
- Museum for all PMs at Teen Murti complex will not hurt Nehru’s legacy, says director: Shakti Sinha said that the idea was merely to ‘democratise’ the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.
- Facebook bans Myanmar military officials after UN report says they should be tried for genocide: The social media network said it has also banned 52 pages, followed by 12 million people, and one Instagram account.