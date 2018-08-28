The big news: Activists accuse Centre of using raids to curb dissent, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Manjit Singh won India’s first 800m gold since 1982 Asian Games, and Punjab Assembly passed bills that allow life imprisonment for sacrilege.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pune police raids, arrests human rights activists in Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Ranchi and Goa: A group of activists and journalists called it the Centre’s ploy to win Lok Sabha polls and writer Arundhati Roy said this is as close to a declaration of emergency as the country will ever get.
- Manjit Singh wins India’s first 800m gold since 1982, Jinson makes it a glorious 1-2: Manjit had qualified for the final as the eighth fastest athlete but his finish showed he certainly can raise the bar.
- Punjab Assembly passes bills to make sacrilege punishable with life imprisonment: Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal walked out of the House in protest against the time it was allotted during a debate on a report on sacrilege incidents.
- Income Tax Department extends date for filing returns for people in Kerala: They now have to file their returns by September 15 instead of August 31.
- Justice Ranjan Gogoi to be the next chief justice of India, say reports: The Ministry of Law has reportedly requested the incumbent, Justice Dipak Misra, to recommend the name of his successor.
- Why were norms for ‘institutions of eminence’ diluted, Congress asks Prime Minister’s Office: The PMO overruled a few objections raised by other ministries during the framing of guidelines for such institutions, an RTI query has revealed.
- Supreme Court orders sample re-verification of 10% of people included in NRC draft: The court also deferred the date for the commencement of claims and objections to the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens from August 30.
- Google denies it is rigging search engine results to portray Donald Trump in a negative light: The United States president accused the company of suppressing conservative voices to conceal news reports that praise his administration.
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking disqualification of lawmakers with criminal cases against them: The court said that it did not want to infringe on the legislative’s powers but electors had a right to know the antecedent of a candidate.
- Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber in deal to run self-driving cars for ride-hailing services: The collaboration is subject to regulatory approvals.