A look at the headlines right now:

Pune police raids, arrests human rights activists in Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Ranchi and Goa: A group of activists and journalists called it the Centre’s ploy to win Lok Sabha polls and writer Arundhati Roy said this is as close to a declaration of emergency as the country will ever get. Manjit Singh wins India’s first 800m gold since 1982, Jinson makes it a glorious 1-2: Manjit had qualified for the final as the eighth fastest athlete but his finish showed he certainly can raise the bar. Punjab Assembly passes bills to make sacrilege punishable with life imprisonment: Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal walked out of the House in protest against the time it was allotted during a debate on a report on sacrilege incidents. Income Tax Department extends date for filing returns for people in Kerala: They now have to file their returns by September 15 instead of August 31. Justice Ranjan Gogoi to be the next chief justice of India, say reports: The Ministry of Law has reportedly requested the incumbent, Justice Dipak Misra, to recommend the name of his successor. Why were norms for ‘institutions of eminence’ diluted, Congress asks Prime Minister’s Office: The PMO overruled a few objections raised by other ministries during the framing of guidelines for such institutions, an RTI query has revealed. Supreme Court orders sample re-verification of 10% of people included in NRC draft: The court also deferred the date for the commencement of claims and objections to the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens from August 30. Google denies it is rigging search engine results to portray Donald Trump in a negative light: The United States president accused the company of suppressing conservative voices to conceal news reports that praise his administration. SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking disqualification of lawmakers with criminal cases against them: The court said that it did not want to infringe on the legislative’s powers but electors had a right to know the antecedent of a candidate. Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber in deal to run self-driving cars for ride-hailing services: The collaboration is subject to regulatory approvals.