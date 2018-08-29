A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to hear petition against arbitrary arrests of rights activists at 3.45 pm: The NHRC issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of Maharashtra police over the arrests. Rupee hits a new record low as it tumbles below 70.50 against the US dollar: The Indian currency fell to 70.51 by noon on cues from the drop in other Asian currencies and month-end demand for dollars. Over 99% of banned notes in circulation before demonetisation have been returned, says RBI: The central bank’s annual report for 2017-’18 also said that 5.22 lakh pieces of counterfeit notes were detected in the financial year. Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident in Telangana: Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when the car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, aide killed in gunfight in Anantnag, say police: Internet services were suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts following the gunfight. Food grain output will rise to a record 284 million tonnes in 2017-’18, says Ministry of Agriculture: The production in the 2016-’17 financial year was a record 275.11 million tonnes. Centre should extend more support to Kerala, owes it to the people, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief said compensation promised to those affected by the floods should be delivered quickly. Heavy rainfall, landslides hit parts of Kodagu district in Karnataka: At least 17 people have been killed and 2,200 houses damaged over the past two weeks. TV journalist hacked to death at her home in Bangladesh: Police said unidentified men rang the doorbell and attacked the woman when she opened the door. Delhi BJP spokesperson puts up poster calling Rajiv Gandhi the ‘father of mob lynching’: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said he put up the poster because Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed his party was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.