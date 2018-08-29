A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court to hear petition against arbitrary arrests of rights activists at 3.45 pm: The NHRC issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of Maharashtra police over the arrests.
  2. Rupee hits a new record low as it tumbles below 70.50 against the US dollar: The Indian currency fell to 70.51 by noon on cues from the drop in other Asian currencies and month-end demand for dollars.  
  3. Over 99% of banned notes in circulation before demonetisation have been returned, says RBI: The central bank’s annual report for 2017-’18 also said that 5.22 lakh pieces of counterfeit notes were detected in the financial year.  
  4. Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident in Telangana: Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when the car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. 
  5. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, aide killed in gunfight in Anantnag, say police: Internet services were suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts following the gunfight.
  6. Food grain output will rise to a record 284 million tonnes in 2017-’18, says Ministry of Agriculture: The production in the 2016-’17 financial year was a record 275.11 million tonnes.
  7. Centre should extend more support to Kerala, owes it to the people, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief said compensation promised to those affected by the floods should be delivered quickly.
  8. Heavy rainfall, landslides hit parts of Kodagu district in Karnataka: At least 17 people have been killed and 2,200 houses damaged over the past two weeks.  
  9. TV journalist hacked to death at her home in Bangladesh: Police said unidentified men rang the doorbell and attacked the woman when she opened the door.  
  10. Delhi BJP spokesperson puts up poster calling Rajiv Gandhi the ‘father of mob lynching’: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said he put up the poster because Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed his party was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.  