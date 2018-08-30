A look at the headlines right now:

Rupee slides to all-time low of 70.82 against the dollar in early trade: At 10.40 am, the currency was at 70.69 against the US dollar, weaker than the previous close by 10 paise. NIA arrests second son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in terror funding case: Syed Shakeel Yousuf was taken into custody after a night raid at his home in Rambagh locality of Srinagar. ‘Hope new Pakistan government will work towards terrorism-free South Asia’, says India at UN: Syed Akbaruddin said that only the delegation from Islamabad referred to India-Pakistan border areas as disputed. India is likely to breach its fiscal deficit target for 2018-’19, says Moody’s report: Higher-than-budgeted oil prices and rising interest rates are expected to contribute to the increase in fiscal deficit, the credit rating agency said. Mob allegedly lynches man on suspicion of cattle theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly: The police said cases were registered against 30 unidentified villagers as well as three people who had accompanied the victim. Donald Trump accuses journalist who helped expose Watergate scandal of ‘making up stories’: The US president attacked CNN, claiming the network had lied about his knowledge of former attorney Michael Cohen’s meeting with Russians in 2016. Woman arrested at Delhi airport after power bank she threw at wall bursts: Security personnel had asked Malvika Tiwari to remove the device from her check-in luggage. Cannot guarantee US sanctions waiver to India if it buys weapons from Russia, says Pentagon official: Under new US laws, countries that make deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors can face sanctions. Owner of ‘illegal’ children’s home in Ludhiana held; charged with trafficking, religious conversions: Thirty of the 38 children living at the shelter were found to be missing. Uber names India among five countries where it may launch its ‘flying taxis’ by 2023: Uber named Dallas and Los Angeles as its first two launch cities last year, and is now looking for a third one outside the US.