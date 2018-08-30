The big news: Rupee falls to all-time low against US dollar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NIA arrested the second son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, and India said it hopes the new Pakistan government will fight terror.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rupee slides to all-time low of 70.82 against the dollar in early trade: At 10.40 am, the currency was at 70.69 against the US dollar, weaker than the previous close by 10 paise.
- NIA arrests second son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in terror funding case: Syed Shakeel Yousuf was taken into custody after a night raid at his home in Rambagh locality of Srinagar.
- ‘Hope new Pakistan government will work towards terrorism-free South Asia’, says India at UN: Syed Akbaruddin said that only the delegation from Islamabad referred to India-Pakistan border areas as disputed.
- India is likely to breach its fiscal deficit target for 2018-’19, says Moody’s report: Higher-than-budgeted oil prices and rising interest rates are expected to contribute to the increase in fiscal deficit, the credit rating agency said.
- Mob allegedly lynches man on suspicion of cattle theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly: The police said cases were registered against 30 unidentified villagers as well as three people who had accompanied the victim.
- Donald Trump accuses journalist who helped expose Watergate scandal of ‘making up stories’: The US president attacked CNN, claiming the network had lied about his knowledge of former attorney Michael Cohen’s meeting with Russians in 2016.
- Woman arrested at Delhi airport after power bank she threw at wall bursts: Security personnel had asked Malvika Tiwari to remove the device from her check-in luggage.
- Cannot guarantee US sanctions waiver to India if it buys weapons from Russia, says Pentagon official: Under new US laws, countries that make deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors can face sanctions.
- Owner of ‘illegal’ children’s home in Ludhiana held; charged with trafficking, religious conversions: Thirty of the 38 children living at the shelter were found to be missing.
- Uber names India among five countries where it may launch its ‘flying taxis’ by 2023: Uber named Dallas and Los Angeles as its first two launch cities last year, and is now looking for a third one outside the US.