The big news: Rupee plunges to record low of 71 against dollar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmir Valley shut down ahead of hearing on Article 35A, and the Law Commission said criticising one’s country cannot be treated as sedition.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rupee breaches 71 against dollar for the first time: The currency opened at a fresh record low of 70.95 per dollar after closing at 70.74 on Thursday.
- Shutdown in parts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Article 35A: The Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the provision on Friday.
- Berating the country cannot be treated as sedition, observes Law Commission: The right to criticise one’s own history and the right to offend are rights protected under free speech, the commission noted.
- Larger purpose of demonetisation was to make India a tax compliant society, says Arun Jaitley: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said demonetisation has wrecked the economy.
- Suspected militants kidnap relatives of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir: The gunmen allegedly raided the houses of police officers in four districts and kidnapped their kin.
- Simultaneous elections are desirable but constitutional amendments are required, says Law Commission: ‘There is a feasibility to restore simultaneous elections as it existed during the first two decades of India’s independence,’ it suggested.
- Activist Varavara Rao’s son-in-law says he will move SC against Pune Police: Arundhati Roy, Bezwada Wilson and others protested against the arrestof five activists, called it ‘undeclared emergency’.
- Modi pushes for collaboration between member states on disaster relief efforts at BIMSTEC summit: The prime minister met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the meeting in Kathmandu.
- Mumbai airport renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: In December, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to add ‘Maharaj’ to the names of the railway terminus and airport to accord more respect to the Maratha king.
- Iran is still complying with terms of 2015 nuclear deal, says UN atomic watchdog: The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has not exceeded uranium enrichment limits.