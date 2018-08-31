A look at the headlines right now:

Rupee breaches 71 against dollar for the first time: The currency opened at a fresh record low of 70.95 per dollar after closing at 70.74 on Thursday. Shutdown in parts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Article 35A: The Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the provision on Friday. Berating the country cannot be treated as sedition, observes Law Commission: The right to criticise one’s own history and the right to offend are rights protected under free speech, the commission noted. Larger purpose of demonetisation was to make India a tax compliant society, says Arun Jaitley: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said demonetisation has wrecked the economy. Suspected militants kidnap relatives of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir: The gunmen allegedly raided the houses of police officers in four districts and kidnapped their kin. Simultaneous elections are desirable but constitutional amendments are required, says Law Commission: ‘There is a feasibility to restore simultaneous elections as it existed during the first two decades of India’s independence,’ it suggested. Activist Varavara Rao’s son-in-law says he will move SC against Pune Police: Arundhati Roy, Bezwada Wilson and others protested against the arrestof five activists, called it ‘undeclared emergency’. Modi pushes for collaboration between member states on disaster relief efforts at BIMSTEC summit: The prime minister met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the meeting in Kathmandu. Mumbai airport renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: In December, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to add ‘Maharaj’ to the names of the railway terminus and airport to accord more respect to the Maratha king. Iran is still complying with terms of 2015 nuclear deal, says UN atomic watchdog: The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has not exceeded uranium enrichment limits.