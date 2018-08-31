A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions against Article 35A till January: The Centre told the court that all security agencies are busy preparing for upcoming local body elections in the state. Rupee breaches 71 against dollar for the first time: Diesel prices hit all-time high and petrol also costlier as the home currency continued to slide. Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused in IRCTC scam: They have to furnish a personal bond and surety amount of Rs 1 lakh each. Vodafone completes merger with Idea, creates India’s largest telecom operator: Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairperson of Vodafone Idea Ltd and Balesh Sharma is the chief executive officer. Donald Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organisation: The US president said the agreement establishing the body ‘was the single worst trade deal ever made’. Supreme Court quashes FIR filed against actor Priya Prakash Varrier for winking in a film: The top court said the song ‘Manikya Malaraaya Poovi’ was not blasphemous and rebuked the petitioners for filing the case. Two men abducted and raped 16-year-old girl in Noida last week, say police: ‘They also forced her to have alcohol and beat her up when she resisted,’ said a police officer. SC issues notices to Centre, BJP and states for allegedly violating public advertisement guidelines: The apex court issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Telangana. French actor Gerard Depardieu accused of raping 22-year-old woman: The actor has absolutely denied any accusation of assault or rape, said his lawyer Hervé Temime. IAF rescue 30 people stranded on island in Siang river, says Arunachal Pradesh chief minister: Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district Tamiyo Tatak said the water in the river has increased slightly since Thursday but there was no reason to panic.