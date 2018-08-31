The big news: SC defers hearing on Article 35A to January 2019, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The rupee hit the 71-mark for the first time, and Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav got bail in the IRCTC scam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions against Article 35A till January: The Centre told the court that all security agencies are busy preparing for upcoming local body elections in the state.
- Rupee breaches 71 against dollar for the first time: Diesel prices hit all-time high and petrol also costlier as the home currency continued to slide.
- Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused in IRCTC scam: They have to furnish a personal bond and surety amount of Rs 1 lakh each.
- Vodafone completes merger with Idea, creates India’s largest telecom operator: Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairperson of Vodafone Idea Ltd and Balesh Sharma is the chief executive officer.
- Donald Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organisation: The US president said the agreement establishing the body ‘was the single worst trade deal ever made’.
- Supreme Court quashes FIR filed against actor Priya Prakash Varrier for winking in a film: The top court said the song ‘Manikya Malaraaya Poovi’ was not blasphemous and rebuked the petitioners for filing the case.
- Two men abducted and raped 16-year-old girl in Noida last week, say police: ‘They also forced her to have alcohol and beat her up when she resisted,’ said a police officer.
- SC issues notices to Centre, BJP and states for allegedly violating public advertisement guidelines: The apex court issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Telangana.
- French actor Gerard Depardieu accused of raping 22-year-old woman: The actor has absolutely denied any accusation of assault or rape, said his lawyer Hervé Temime.
- IAF rescue 30 people stranded on island in Siang river, says Arunachal Pradesh chief minister: Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district Tamiyo Tatak said the water in the river has increased slightly since Thursday but there was no reason to panic.