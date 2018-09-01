The big news: India records its best-ever medal tally at Asian Games, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Schools in Uttarakhand were shut as rain continued to lash the state, and Sudha Bharadwaj said the letter cited by the police was concocted.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Panghal beats reigning Olympic champion to win a boxing gold at Asian Games: India has now won 15 gold medals at the 2018 event, equalling its best-ever performance from the first Asian Games in 1951.
- Schools shut as rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, IMD predicts more till Monday: In Delhi, heavy showers cause water-logging and traffic jams in several localities.
- Arrested lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj says letter read out to media by police is ‘concocted’: Police have claimed to have evidence that the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case had links with Maoists.
- Price of petrol in Mumbai breaches Rs 86 per litre for the first time since June 2: Prices of both diesel and petrol increased for the seventh straight day in all four metro cities.
- All 11 abducted relatives of J&K police personnel released: Suspected militants had abducted them allegedly in retaliation to the detention of their own family members by police.
- United States ends all funding for United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees: The Donald Trump administration said it will no longer commit to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s ‘irredeemably flawed operation’.
- Jammu and Kashmir to hold its first local body polls since 2011 from October 1: Urban local bodies will vote between October 1 and October 5, and panchayats between November 8 and December 4.
- Monorail service resumes in Mumbai after fire incident forced shutdown in November: The monorail currently operates on an 8.9-km route between Chembur and Wadala.
- Delhi High Court stays restrictions on manufacture and sale of oxytocin till October: The Union Health Ministry had in April prohibited the import, manufacture and distribution of the drug for domestic use.
- Jain monk Tarun Sagar dies in Delhi at 51: He was reportedly suffering from jaundice and was hospitalised recently.