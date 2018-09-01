A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Panghal beats reigning Olympic champion to win a boxing gold at Asian Games: India has now won 15 gold medals at the 2018 event, equalling its best-ever performance from the first Asian Games in 1951. Schools shut as rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, IMD predicts more till Monday: In Delhi, heavy showers cause water-logging and traffic jams in several localities.

Arrested lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj says letter read out to media by police is ‘concocted’: Police have claimed to have evidence that the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case had links with Maoists. Price of petrol in Mumbai breaches Rs 86 per litre for the first time since June 2: Prices of both diesel and petrol increased for the seventh straight day in all four metro cities. All 11 abducted relatives of J&K police personnel released: Suspected militants had abducted them allegedly in retaliation to the detention of their own family members by police. United States ends all funding for United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees: The Donald Trump administration said it will no longer commit to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s ‘irredeemably flawed operation’. Jammu and Kashmir to hold its first local body polls since 2011 from October 1: Urban local bodies will vote between October 1 and October 5, and panchayats between November 8 and December 4.

Monorail service resumes in Mumbai after fire incident forced shutdown in November: The monorail currently operates on an 8.9-km route between Chembur and Wadala. Delhi High Court stays restrictions on manufacture and sale of oxytocin till October: The Union Health Ministry had in April prohibited the import, manufacture and distribution of the drug for domestic use. Jain monk Tarun Sagar dies in Delhi at 51: He was reportedly suffering from jaundice and was hospitalised recently.