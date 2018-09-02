A look at the headlines right now:

No decision yet on dissolving Assembly or early elections, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: The Telangana Congress had said earlier in the day that it will move court if the chief minister dissolves Assembly for early elections. FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram. ‘Disciplinarians are called autocrats nowadays,’ says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The prime minister was speaking at the launch of a book on M Venkaiah Naidu’s experience in his first year as the vice president.

Pune Police get 90 days more to file chargesheet against activists arrested in June: The defence lawyer said on Saturday that the police had not given the activists notices about a plea for extension to file the chargesheet. Mehul Choksi’s properties are money laundering assets, rules PMLA authority: The Enforcement Directorate, which had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1,210 crore in February, will now seize them.

Assam Police charge 48 people for murder of two men in Karbi Anglong lynching: The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder, wrongful restraint, and unlawful assembly. Forensic report of key witness in Unnao case rules out poisoning as cause of death, say police: Yunus Khan, who died on August 19, was a witness in the murder case of a man whose teenage daughter was allegedly raped by a BJP legislator in Unnao.

16 people killed, 12 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh: All the deaths took place on Saturday and Shahjahanpur was the worst affected, with lightning strikes killing six people.

United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan:The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid. Hyderabad IKEA store fined Rs 11,500 after customer finds worm in a plate of biryani: It was also penalised Rs 15,000 for not complying with waste segregation and plastic use norms.