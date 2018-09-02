The big news: Telangana CM says he is yet to decide on early polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An FIR was lodged against Robert Vadra in the Gurugram land deal case, and Narendra Modi said disciplinarians are called autocrats these days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No decision yet on dissolving Assembly or early elections, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: The Telangana Congress had said earlier in the day that it will move court if the chief minister dissolves Assembly for early elections.
- FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram.
- ‘Disciplinarians are called autocrats nowadays,’ says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The prime minister was speaking at the launch of a book on M Venkaiah Naidu’s experience in his first year as the vice president.
- Pune Police get 90 days more to file chargesheet against activists arrested in June: The defence lawyer said on Saturday that the police had not given the activists notices about a plea for extension to file the chargesheet.
- Mehul Choksi’s properties are money laundering assets, rules PMLA authority: The Enforcement Directorate, which had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1,210 crore in February, will now seize them.
- Assam Police charge 48 people for murder of two men in Karbi Anglong lynching: The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder, wrongful restraint, and unlawful assembly.
- Forensic report of key witness in Unnao case rules out poisoning as cause of death, say police: Yunus Khan, who died on August 19, was a witness in the murder case of a man whose teenage daughter was allegedly raped by a BJP legislator in Unnao.
- 16 people killed, 12 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh: All the deaths took place on Saturday and Shahjahanpur was the worst affected, with lightning strikes killing six people.
- United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan:The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid.
- Hyderabad IKEA store fined Rs 11,500 after customer finds worm in a plate of biryani: It was also penalised Rs 15,000 for not complying with waste segregation and plastic use norms.