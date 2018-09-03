A look at the headlines right now:

No decision yet on dissolving Assembly or early elections, saysTelangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: The Telangana Congress had said earlier in the day that it will move court if the chief minister dissolves Assembly for early elections. Massive fire breaks out at 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro: The National Museum of Brazil has more than 20 million items in its collection – including dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year old human skeleton. Dry ice and not bodies of babies found in plastic bags discovered in empty land, say Kolkata Police: Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said in the evening that labourers clearing the land in Haridebpur locality had discovered bodies of 14 infants. FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram. Manipur University Vice Chancellor AP Pandey back at the helm, bans two protesting outfits: The protestors said Pandey’s orders were ‘null and void’ as an inquiry into his actions is still pending. United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan:The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid. Hardik Patel draws up will as fast enters ninth day: He declared that his assets would go to his parents and sister, a cow shelter and the family of the 14 Patidars who died during a quota agitation in 2015. Mehul Choksi’s properties are money laundering assets, rules PMLA authority: The Enforcement Directorate, which had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1,210 crore in February, will now seize them. Pune Police get 90 days more to file chargesheet against activists arrested in June: The defence lawyer said on Saturday that the police had not given the activists notices about a plea for extension to file the chargesheet. Hyderabad IKEA store fined Rs 11,500 after customer finds worm in a plate of biryani: It was also penalised Rs 15,000 for not complying with waste segregation and plastic use norms.