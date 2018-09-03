The big news: Telangana CM keeps alive suspense about early polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A massive fire engulfed a 200-year-old museum in Brazil, and Kolkata Police said dry ice, and not infants’ bodies, were found in an empty land.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No decision yet on dissolving Assembly or early elections, saysTelangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: The Telangana Congress had said earlier in the day that it will move court if the chief minister dissolves Assembly for early elections.
- Massive fire breaks out at 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro: The National Museum of Brazil has more than 20 million items in its collection – including dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year old human skeleton.
- Dry ice and not bodies of babies found in plastic bags discovered in empty land, say Kolkata Police: Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said in the evening that labourers clearing the land in Haridebpur locality had discovered bodies of 14 infants.
- FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram.
- Manipur University Vice Chancellor AP Pandey back at the helm, bans two protesting outfits: The protestors said Pandey’s orders were ‘null and void’ as an inquiry into his actions is still pending.
- United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan:The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid.
- Hardik Patel draws up will as fast enters ninth day: He declared that his assets would go to his parents and sister, a cow shelter and the family of the 14 Patidars who died during a quota agitation in 2015.
- Mehul Choksi’s properties are money laundering assets, rules PMLA authority: The Enforcement Directorate, which had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1,210 crore in February, will now seize them.
- Pune Police get 90 days more to file chargesheet against activists arrested in June: The defence lawyer said on Saturday that the police had not given the activists notices about a plea for extension to file the chargesheet.
- Hyderabad IKEA store fined Rs 11,500 after customer finds worm in a plate of biryani: It was also penalised Rs 15,000 for not complying with waste segregation and plastic use norms.