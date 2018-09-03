A look at the headlines right now:

Congress wins Karnataka civic polls with 982 seats, BJP comes close second: At least 10 people were injured in an ‘acid attack’ at a Congress victory rally in Tumakuru. ‘Raghuram Rajan’s policies on NPAs slowed growth, not demonetisation,’ says NITI Aayog vice chairman: Rajiv Kumar said there is no evidence to prove that there was a direct link between the note ban and slowdown in the growth rate.

Rupee collapses to record low of 71.12, Sensex sheds 332 points in a day: Sensex posted its fourth straight session fall as a result of widespread selling in FMCG, realty and bank stocks.

Myanmar court sentences two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison in secrets case: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Bombay HC questions Maharashtra Police press conference, says matter still being heard in court: Claiming arrested ‘Maoists’ can overthrow government is ‘stupid’, the Shiv Sena said, and activist Stan Swamy claimed he was being targeted for working with Dalits and Adivasis. Goa Congress demands President’s rule in absence of CM Manohar Parrikar, two ministers: Congress spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said the state was facing a constitutional crisis, citing the chief minister’s ill health.

China announces $60 billion ‘no-strings attached’ investment towards projects in Africa: Chinese President Xi Jinping refuted claims of using “debt trap” diplomacy to gain influence in African markets.

Madras High Court rules out holding protests at Marina Beach: The bench said maintaining public order was as vital as agitations. Navjot Singh Sidhu says his friend Imran Khan has sent message for peace between India and Pakistan: The Congress leader, who was a guest at the new Pakistan prime minister’s oath-taking ceremony, said the relations between the countries will improve.

Two women caned and fined for attempting to have sex in Malaysia: Human rights groups called the punishment ‘shocking’ and a ‘dreadful reminder of the depth of discrimination and criminalisation’ that LGBT people face.

