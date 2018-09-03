The big news: Congress beats BJP by a small margin in Karnataka civic polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: NITI Aayog vice chairman said Raghuram Rajan’s policies led to economic slowdown, and the rupee collapsed to a low of 71.12 against the dollar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress wins Karnataka civic polls with 982 seats, BJP comes close second: At least 10 people were injured in an ‘acid attack’ at a Congress victory rally in Tumakuru.
- ‘Raghuram Rajan’s policies on NPAs slowed growth, not demonetisation,’ says NITI Aayog vice chairman: Rajiv Kumar said there is no evidence to prove that there was a direct link between the note ban and slowdown in the growth rate.
- Rupee collapses to record low of 71.12, Sensex sheds 332 points in a day: Sensex posted its fourth straight session fall as a result of widespread selling in FMCG, realty and bank stocks.
- Myanmar court sentences two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison in secrets case: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
- Bombay HC questions Maharashtra Police press conference, says matter still being heard in court: Claiming arrested ‘Maoists’ can overthrow government is ‘stupid’, the Shiv Sena said, and activist Stan Swamy claimed he was being targeted for working with Dalits and Adivasis.
- Goa Congress demands President’s rule in absence of CM Manohar Parrikar, two ministers: Congress spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said the state was facing a constitutional crisis, citing the chief minister’s ill health.
- China announces $60 billion ‘no-strings attached’ investment towards projects in Africa: Chinese President Xi Jinping refuted claims of using “debt trap” diplomacy to gain influence in African markets.
- Madras High Court rules out holding protests at Marina Beach: The bench said maintaining public order was as vital as agitations.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu says his friend Imran Khan has sent message for peace between India and Pakistan: The Congress leader, who was a guest at the new Pakistan prime minister’s oath-taking ceremony, said the relations between the countries will improve.
- Two women caned and fined for attempting to have sex in Malaysia: Human rights groups called the punishment ‘shocking’ and a ‘dreadful reminder of the depth of discrimination and criminalisation’ that LGBT people face.